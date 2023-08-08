Vehicle leaser Goldbell says it's ‘not involved’ in Singapore Fintech Association’s support for ferrying migrant workers on lorries

SINGAPORE — Goldbell, a company that leases commercial vehicles, has come out to clarify that it was not involved in supporting the practice of transporting migrant workers at the back of lorries, as the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA) had done recently in a joint statement with other business groups.

This came after there was talk online and criticisms arose as to why the association would co-sign such a statement, with one online user noting that a general manager of Goldbell sits on the association’s executive committee.

In a written response to TODAY last Saturday (Aug 5), Mr Keith Kee, general manager of Goldbell Leasing, said: “For the record, our general manager of Goldbell Financial Services was neither involved nor consulted on SFA’s decision to sign the statement.”

Goldbell Leasing is a business unit under Goldbell Group. Also under the group is Goldbell Financial Services, where its general manager Tan Chun Hao sits on the fintech association’s executive committee.

On its website, the Singapore Fintech Association states that it represents about 8,000 professionals and 800 corporate members in the financial technology sector.

A statement issued on Aug 1 by 25 business chambers and groups cautioned of “real, practical and operational complexities” involved in any move to eliminate the practice of ferrying workers on the back of lorries.

This statement was in response to a call in late July by migrant worker groups and members of the public for a timeframe to resolve the long-standing issue.

Besides saying that there were cost concerns, the business groups also warned that Singaporeans may have to contend with traffic jams and delayed project timelines should the workers take other forms of transport.

The statement was backed mostly by trade chambers representing businesses that typically involve physical labour, including contractors, logistics firms, food manufacturers and furniture-related associations.

This stirred debate again, with some people not convinced by the arguments for the delay in action.

Questions then arose online when LinkedIn users asked why the fintech association also signed the joint statement, with one SFA member saying that she was withdrawing from the association in protest.

Asked by CNA to respond to these online criticisms, the association described workers’ safety as a “complex issue” and sidestepped questions asking about how it came to sign the statement, whether its members were consulted and whether its members had related interests in the issue.

On online forum Reddit, one user who was commenting on TODAY’s report last week about the statement issued by the business chambers pointed out that the general manager of Goldbell Financing sits on SFA’s executive committee.

Noting the list of associations and groups backing the statement, the user added: “I can understand most of these, but why is Singapore Fintech Association lobbying to ferry workers in lorries?

“It turns out one of the exco members works for Goldbell, which owns a fleet of 7,500 vehicles like lorries, which it rents to businesses to ferry their workers.”

Asked about Goldbell's stance on the transport of workers in this manner, Mr Kee of Goldbell Leasing told TODAY that as a vehicle leasing service provider, ensuring vehicle safety “remains top on our priority".

“We understand and appreciate the public concern about safety and well-being of our workers and recognise that there are also the practical and economic considerations that need to be taken into account to address this.”

He highlighted challenges such as the current shortage of buses and licensed drivers as well as potential operational delays and potential cost increases that may potentially affect the consumer end-user.

“Resolving these issues requires time and co-operation from all stakeholders and a period of transition,” Mr Kee said.

“We remain committed to supporting our industry-wide clients as they work towards an effective and sustainable solution.”