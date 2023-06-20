Logo
Grab plans biggest round of job cuts since pandemic: Report
SINGAPORE — Singapore-based Grab Holdings is preparing its biggest round of layoffs since the pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday (June 20), citing people familiar with the matter.

A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore on March 21, 2019.

Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
SINGAPORE — Singapore-based Grab Holdings is preparing its biggest round of layoffs since the pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday (June 20), citing people familiar with the matter.

The reductions are set to be announced as soon as this week and are likely to surpass a 2020 round that shrank staff by 5 per cent, or about 360 employees, the report added.

A media relations official for Grab did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Two sources at the company, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media, said they were not aware of any planned job cuts.

Southeast Asia's leading ride-hailing and food delivery app had in February forecast upbeat 2023 revenue and pulled forward its profitability timeline. REUTERS

