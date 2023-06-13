Gym employee charged with stealing S$160,000 Patek Philippe, Rolex from lockers

SINGAPORE — A gym employee is accused of stealing two watches worth S$173,300 in total from men's lockers, starting out with a S$13,300 Rolex Submariner Hulk before pocketing a S$160,000 Patek Philippe.

Lam Wen Jun Howard, 24, was charged on Tuesday (June 13) with two counts of theft as a servant.

He allegedly stole the Rolex from a locker at about 2pm on Jan 10 this year at Gym Virgin Active in Guoco Tower.

A month later, he allegedly stole the Patek Philippe from another locker belonging to a 35-year-old man.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to the case on Feb 17. The two watches have since been recovered.

On Tuesday, Lam said he wanted to seek legal advice and might apply for representation by the Public Defender's Office.

He will return to court in July.

If convicted of theft by servant, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined. CNA