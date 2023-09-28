HDB senior estate manager charged with allegedly instigating external vendor to submit a fake quotation

SINGAPORE — A senior estate manager with the Housing and Development Board (HDB) was charged in court on Thursday (Sept 28) with allegedly instigating a director of a construction company to submit a fake quotation to the statutory board.

Tan Siam Chua, 60, is facing one charge for allegedly abetting and instigating Liong Ah Chye, the director of Liong Construction to submit a false quotation on Sept 16, 2021.

The charge sheet did not elaborate what the false quotation was for but the submission of the quotation was purportedly intended to mislead HDB.

Tan's co-accused person, Liong, had earlier appeared in court on Thursday where he was charged for his role in the alleged scheme.

When District Judge Brenda Tan asked if he intended to plead guilty or claim trial, Tan immediately said that he wanted to contest the charge.

As Tan began to explain his actions, the judge stopped him from progressing further as she said that this was not the time for him to do so as it was only a mention of his case.

District Judge Tan subsequently asked if Tan was going to either engage a legal counsel or apply for legal aid, but Tan responded 'no' and went on to say: "I am going to state what I did was in accordance to HDB practice."

Tan is set to return to court on Oct 26 for a pre-trial conference.

TODAY has reached out to HDB to ascertain Tan's employment status.

If convicted of the offence, Tan could be fined S$100,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.