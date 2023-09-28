HDB senior estate manager charged with instigating external vendor to submit a fake quotation

SINGAPORE — A senior estate manager with the Housing and Development Board (HDB) was charged in court on Thursday (Sept 28) with instigating a director of a construction company to submit a fake quotation to the statutory board.

Tan Siam Chua, 60, is facing one charge of abetting and instigating Liong Ah Chye, the director of Liong Construction, to submit a false quotation on Sept 16, 2021.

The charge sheet did not elaborate what the quotation was for, but its submission was purportedly intended to mislead HDB.

Liong had earlier appeared in court on Thursday where he was charged for his role in the alleged scheme.

When District Judge Brenda Tan asked if he intended to plead guilty or claim trial, Tan immediately said that he wanted to contest the charge.

As Tan began to explain his actions, the judge stopped him from progressing further as she said that this was not the time for him to do so as it was only a mention of his case.

District Judge Tan subsequently asked if Tan was going to either engage a legal counsel or apply for legal aid, but Tan responded "no" and went on to say: "I am going to state what I did was in accordance to HDB practice."

Tan is set to return to court on Oct 26 for a pre-trial conference.

Responding to TODAY's query on Thursday, HDB said that it has been informed of the charges and that Tan will be suspended from service.

"HDB expects all officers to maintain high standards of integrity and incorruptibility, and their actions must not bring HDB into disrepute," the HDB spokesperson added.

If convicted of the offence, Tan could be fined S$100,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.