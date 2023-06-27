Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints for Hari Raya Haji holiday

SINGAPORE — Motorists planning to cross into Malaysia for the Hari Raya Haji holiday are advised to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance, as heavy traffic is expected at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Wednesday (June 28) to next Monday.

“Travellers departing by car should expect waiting times of close to three hours for peak periods over long weekends, similar to pre-Covid days,” the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in an advisory issued on Tuesday.

The land checkpoints saw continuous heavy traffic during the June school holidays and peaked at about 430,000 crossings on Jun 16, exceeding pre-Covid levels.

More than 1.2 million travellers — averaging about 406,000 crossings a day — used the land checkpoints between June 16 and 18, ICA said.

“During that weekend, ICA noted that there were long queues of cars waiting to clear departure coupled with continuous tailbacks from Malaysia,” it added. “Despite the start of school on June 26, more than 1.1 million travellers cleared through immigration at the land checkpoints in the last weekend (June 24 to 26).”

Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website, or via the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

Updates are also available through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as from local radio broadcasts.

MEASURES TO EASE TRAFFIC SITUATION

ICA said several measures have been introduced to ease the traffic situation at the land checkpoints and improve the experience of travellers.

This includes an initiative to allow Singapore residents, Malaysians and eligible first-time foreign visitors to clear immigration via automated lanes without prior enrolment, as well as more automated lanes at the bus halls.

The authority also works closely with LTA and cross-border bus service providers such as SBS Transit and Causeway Link to increase the frequency of public buses to cope with increased traveller volume, it added.

“A loop system was implemented for Causeway Link buses, allowing bus drivers to drop off and pick up travellers within the checkpoint without needing to clear immigration,” it said.

More officers will also be deployed to perform crowd control at bus concourses, bus halls and the walkway from Woodlands Train Checkpoint leading into the bus hall at Woodlands Checkpoint during peak periods.

Industrial fans and mobile toilets have been installed at both checkpoints to improve the experience of travellers.

ICA also urged motorists to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with Traffic Police officers on site, and refrain from queue cutting.

“Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned back into Singapore,” it said. CNA