Households in Singapore to receive six ART kits from July 17

SINGAPORE — From Monday (July 17), each household in Singapore will receive six antigen rapid test (ART) kits, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday.

The distribution will last until Sept 30 and the kits will be drawn from the national stockpile which was built to mitigate supply chain disruptions and sudden surges in usage, MOH added in a press release.

The current batch of ART kits have a remaining shelf life of about six months, as the stockpile needs to be refreshed to maintain resiliency.

"The distributed ART kits are expected to expire in the first quarter of 2024," said MOH.

The ministry added that the usable period of the ART kits can still "cover the year-end", coinciding with the Northern Hemisphere winter season, during which respiratory viruses including influenza and Covid-19 may spread more easily globally.

"Many also take overseas vacations during this period and the kits will help families to take additional precautions where needed."

With the shift towards Covid-19 endemicity, MOH advised Singaporeans to take measures to protect themselves and their families, especially seniors and medically vulnerable people.

It added that people who test positive with an ART test "should regard themselves as being infected with Covid-19".

They should avoid close contact with others while still symptomatic and return to normal activities when their symptoms resolve.

"If there is a need to go out while symptomatic, they should wear a mask when leaving home, minimise social interactions and avoid crowded places," said MOH.

Those who are medically vulnerable or with severe, prolonged or worsening acute respiratory infection symptoms are advised to see a doctor.

"We encourage eligible persons to receive the recommended vaccine doses," MOH said, urging people aged five and above who have not received their minimum protection of Covid-19 vaccinations to do so.

Those aged 60 and above, and those who are medically vulnerable, are also recommended to receive the updated bivalent vaccine booster around one year after their last booster dose.

"They can start to receive it from five months after their last booster dose," said MOH. CNA