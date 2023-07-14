HPL billionaire boss Ong Beng Seng implicated in CPIB probe over S Iswaran, given notice of arrest and posted S$100,000 bail

SINGAPORE — Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) Managing Director Ong Beng Seng is assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) with its probe into a case linked to Transport Minister S Iswaran.

No charges have been filed against Mr Ong, the company said in an announcement on the Singapore Exchange website on Friday (July 14).

Mr Ong will be travelling from Friday and will be surrendering his passport to the CPIB upon his return to Singapore. He has been given a notice of arrest and has posted bail of S$100,000, the company said.

Mr Ong is cooperating fully with CPIB and has provided the information requested, it added.

Below is the full text of HPL’s announcement:

"The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Hotel Properties Limited (the “Company”) wishes to announce that it has been notified by Mr Ong Beng Seng, Managing Director of the Company, that he has been requested by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (“CPIB”) to provide information in relation to his interactions with Minister S Iswaran. Mr Ong has further updated the Board as set out below.

No charges have been filed against Mr Ong. He will be travelling from 14 July 2023 and will be surrendering his passport to CPIB upon his return to Singapore. He has been given a notice of arrest and has posted bail of $100,000.

Mr Ong is cooperating fully with CPIB and has provided the information requested. As this is an ongoing matter, he is unable to provide further details at this point. He has undertaken to provide updates to the Board if there are subsequent material developments.

The Nominating Committee has assessed the above and has determined that Mr Ong continues to be suitable to carry out his duties and responsibilities as Managing Director.

The Board and the Nominating Committee will continue to monitor the progress of the matter and the Nominating Committee will continue to re-assess the suitability of the continued appointment of Mr Ong.

The Company will update on any material developments in respect of this matter."

This is a developing story.