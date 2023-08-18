'I will give my very best', says presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song after receiving certificate of eligibility

SINGAPORE — Mr Ng Kok Song said he will give his “very best” in his Presidential Election bid after receiving his certificate of eligibility on Friday (Aug 18).

The 75-year-old is one of three individuals who have qualified as candidates for the upcoming election.

The other two who have been issued their certificates of eligibility are former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian. Businessman George Goh did not qualify.

Mr Ng, who was previously the chief investment officer at GIC, had submitted his eligibility application via the public sector deliberative track based on his experience at the sovereign wealth fund.

In a statement to the media, he said receiving the eligibility certificate marks the start of his "official journey as a presidential candidate".

“As I reflect, I would like to honour the generations before me who built the strong foundation of Singapore,” wrote Mr Ng.

“For all of us, here and now, let’s do our best for the current and future generations to realise our hopes and ensure that Singapore continues to thrive.

“I will give my very best to this Presidential bid, as I seek the privilege to be of service and build a united Singapore for the future,” he said.

Since announcing his bid for the presidency on July 19, Mr Ng has reiterated his lack of political affiliations and his experience in managing the country’s reserves through his 45 years in public service.

Mr Ng started his career as an investment analyst in the Ministry of Finance in 1970, before moving to the Monetary Authority of Singapore when it was formed in 1971.

In 1986, he joined GIC and headed the equities and bond department. He held other posts, including managing director of public markets, before being appointed as group chief investment officer in 2007 — a position he held until his retirement in 2013.

The Elections Department, in its statement issued on Friday morning, said the Presidential Elections Committee “is satisfied that Mr Ng is a man of integrity, good character and reputation” based on information available.

The committee noted that Mr Ng was GIC’s group chief investment officer for more than three years.

It was also “satisfied” that given the nature of Mr Ng’s position and performance in GIC, Mr Ng has the experience and ability comparable to a person who was chief executive or held the most senior executive post at a Fifth Schedule entity. Such entities include key statutory boards and government-owned companies such as the Central Provident Fund Board, Temasek and GIC.

The committee added that it was satisfied that Mr Ng has the experience and ability to “effectively carry out the functions and duties of the office of President”.

The next step for those who have qualified is to be nominated as candidates. To do so, they must deliver their nomination papers, along with the certificate of eligibility, community certificate and political donation certificate, on Nomination Day on Aug 22.

Nomination proceedings will take place at the People’s Association auditorium at King George’s Avenue between 11am and 12pm.

If more than one candidate is nominated, Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sept 1, which will be declared a public holiday. CNA