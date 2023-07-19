Inspection at chicken pie shop 'conducted appropriately', says MOM after accusations of aggressive behaviour

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (July 19) that its inspection at Chicken Pie Kitchen and Don Signature Crab in Jalan Besar earlier this week was "conducted appropriately", citing footage recorded on a body-worn camera.

MOM's statement comes after the shop posted on Facebook about an incident on Monday evening, alleging that people claiming to be from the ministry “barged into” the shop and insisted on seeing employees’ personal identification cards.

According to the post, the MOM officers went into different areas of the restaurant’s premises, including the cashier area “without permission”.

It added that the officers also entered the pastry room and kitchen where food was being prepared, without wearing masks or spit guards required for food handlers working in such settings.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, MOM said its officers were wearing MOM warrant cards, and had identified themselves and explained the purpose of the inspection to staff.

"They had politely requested for identification from the company’s staff as part of the inspection," said an MOM spokesperson. "Our officers were respectful and calm throughout the inspection.

"They were mindful to minimise disruptions to the company’s operations and not affect the two diners who were present during the inspection."

Pictures seen by CNA show MOM officers taking up at least two tables in the 25-seater restaurant during the inspection.

Mr Kelvin Leong, director of the restaurant, told CNA on Wednesday afternoon that food preparation was affected on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

He said sales on Tuesday were 28 per cent lower compared to a week ago because they were unable to produce their usual quantities of food.

EMPLOYMENT-RELATED OFFENCE

The ministry said two foreigners found working in the restaurant might have committed an offence under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. They were asked to stop work immediately.

MOM has since began investigations into the company for potential employment-related offences.

Mr Leong said he has not been told what the breach might be, only that investigations were ongoing.

He said that after looking through the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, he has not been able to identify what offence his workers may have committed.

Ms Vanessa Tan, also a director of the restaurant, arrived at the premises at around 5.30pm on Monday, while inspection was still ongoing.

She said she asked the MOM officers what would happen next and how long investigations may take, so she could estimate how long the two employees would not be allowed to work.

"They said in a very loud voice, 'it's your business'," she said.

She also said the officers sat staff down, then announced in the middle of the shop that the two workers being investigated are not allowed to work.

"Then after that, ending with a threat saying, 'I will catch you if I come back and see you,'" she said.

Ms Tan and Mr Leong questioned why the two workers were not taken away if they had indeed committed an offence.

Although Mr Leong was not at the shop during the inspection, he watched the incident play out over the closed-circuit television system.

He added that the staff were unsure if the people who entered the shop were really MOM officers and were afraid that they were scammers who wanted to steal personal data, since they took photos of the employees' identification cards.

According to him, the officers did not provide any letter or document to the restaurant.

'VERY AGGRESSIVE'

One staff member told CNA that she thought it was a routine check, but things changed when they asked about the identities of the MOM officers.

"The mood changed, they became very aggressive," said the staff member who declined to be named.

According to her, when she asked to see the officers' pass, they told her they are government officials and she is not supposed to ask for their information.

MOM said its officers are issued with a warrant card including the MOM logo and a photo, which identifies them as authorised officers.

The staff member said the officers did not hold up their cards to let her take a look.

AFTER OFFICE HOURS

Mr Leong, who questioned the timing of the inspection, said he spoke to friends in the food and beverage industry who found the inspection "highly unusual".

"Normally they do it during office hours, so that if there are any queries or anything, there can be correspondence back with somebody (in MOM)," he said.

But the officers only provided the information to staff after 5.30pm, after office hours.

MOM, which said the inspection started at 5pm, added: "If any company or member of public is in doubt of the identity of an MOM officer, they may verify the identity of the individual through our hotline at 6438 5122 from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Mondays to Fridays and 8.30am to 1.00pm on Saturdays."

The ministry said its officers provided the contact number of a supervisor to one of the company’s directors.

"The director spoke to the MOM supervisor and was assured by our officer that these were indeed MOM officers, and he did not raise further objections after the exchange."

But Mr Leong said on Facebook that he was unable to verify online whether the number provided to him was legitimate.

He said two MOM officers entered the restaurant by the back door and started opening doors to different rooms before the staff realised they were in the restaurant.

MOM said it regularly inspects companies to ensure they are in compliance with Singapore's employment regulations.

"In the course of the inspections, our officers would interview the employees and request for their identification cards, or conduct searches in the premises, according to their powers under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act. " CNA