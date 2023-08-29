Man gets jail, caning after smashing down toilet door to repeatedly punch cowering wife, hit her with various objects

SINGAPORE — Angry during a dispute with his wife, a man broke down the door to the toilet where she had sought refuge and repeatedly punched her and struck her with various objects. The woman suffered multiple injuries such as facial and rib fractures.

A few months later, the man again attacked the woman, this time in a car with their three-year-old son in the back seat along with what one witness said was a Samurai sword.

The 37-year-old Singaporean was sentenced to 38 months' jail and eight strokes of the cane on Tuesday (Aug 29) after pleading guilty to four offences including voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Three other similar offences were taken into consideration for sentencing.

Neither the man nor the woman can be named in order to protect the identity of the victim.

WHAT HAPPENED

The court heard that an argument between the pair broke out on Nov 8, 2020, over their relationship issues.

During the quarrel, the woman had scolded her husband using vulgarities and also slapped his face before pushing him away to leave the house.

As she walked away, the man kicked her in the back and when she turned around, he started to punch her on her face and ribs.

The woman tried to use her arms to block the incoming punches but decided to head to the toilet to hide.

Her husband followed her and broke down the toilet door.

He then used a Japanese katana sword cover to hit his wife on the head.

The man continued to hit her head, this time using a plastic stool.

This was when the woman realised that her head was bleeding but her husband did not stop punching her.

Police were called to the scene by a witness to the incident.

The woman visited the emergency department of the National University Hospital the next day where she was found to have sustained multiple injuries.

These included a cut over her scalp, bruises over her face, upper body, arms and thighs, facial fractures, a rib fracture, and a right hand fracture.

Though the woman was advised to be admitted for her injuries, she asked to be discharged and did not return.

A few months later, the woman's husband assaulted her again when they were travelling in a car along Springside Road with their three-year-old son in the backseat.

The couple were arguing over their relationship when the man parked his car along the road.

As they were arguing, the man threatened to kill his wife by telling her "I will kill you" and "you will surely die" with intent to cause alarm to her, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Theong Li Han.

He then hit her on her head several times before she got out of the car and ran to a nearby park to seek help from a passerby who helped her to call the police.

STEALING GUCCI SUNGLASSES

On the afternoon of March 2, 2021, the couple were shopping at Eyewear House at Bishan Place when the man removed a pair of Gucci sunglasses from the shelf to try them on.

He then took the sunglasses off and hid them in his baby stroller before leaving the store without paying.

It was only during the evening when optician Chong Kok Chein discovered that the pair of sunglasses was missing.

Mr Chong then checked the closed-circuit television footage and saw that the man had taken them.

The pair of sunglasses was eventually recovered from the man and returned to Mr Chong after a police report was made.

Seeking four years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane, DPP Theong said that though the couple have since repaired their relationship, he will still need to face the consequences of his behaviour before moving on with his life.

She added that even though he might have been provoked, it does not give him the licence to act out in a way that is disproportionate.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, the man could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Anyone guilty of criminal intimidation could be jailed for up to seven years, fined or both.

Those guilty of theft could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Anyone guilty of having an offensive weapon in their possession could be jailed for up to three years and up to six strokes of the cane.