Jail, caning for restaurant deputy general manager who molested teenage waiter after work

SINGAPORE — One night after work, a deputy general manager of a restaurant asked a teenaged part-timer to stay behind for a talk and went on to molest him after forcefully pulling down the teenager’s pants.

Chang Guang Wei, 27, was sentenced to one year's jail and three strokes of the cane after pleading guilty on Monday (Aug 14) to using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the victim, who cannot be named due to a court order.

The court heard that the teenager was 14 when he worked at the restaurant as a part-time waiter from October 2019. He resigned in April 2020 because he suspected that Chang liked him.

Feeling scared and uncomfortable working with Chang, the teenager sent Chang a text message by phone to inform him of his resignation and stopped any sort of contact with him.

About three months after he resigned, the teenager decided to return to work because he needed money and was re-hired by Chang, whose feelings for the victim returned when the teenager started work.

On Aug 1 in 2020, after work ended, Chang told the boy to stay behind for a chat.

Chang waited for the other employees to leave the restaurant before he switched off the lights and asked the teenager to sit with him at a table.

When the boy sat opposite him, Chang asked him to sit closer to him.

The boy obliged and Chang placed his arm around him as they talked about the abrupt resignation and loss of contact.

Chang also told the boy that he "missed him" and asked if he could hug him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Delicia Tan said that the boy agreed thinking that it was a friendly brotherly hug, but when the hug became prolonged, he felt that something was not right.

When the boy stood up to walk away, Chang held onto his hands and pulled him back.

Chang remained seated and continued to hold onto the boy’s hands as he stayed standing.

Chang then hugged the boy and told him that he was angry with him for the abrupt resignation and that he should be punished by having his buttocks smacked.

Finding it weird, the teenager said "no" and tried to move away from Chang.

However, Chang ignored the refusal and pulled the boy back to forcefully pull down his pants and underwear, DPP Tan said.

As the boy struggled, Chang proceeded to get the boy to lie over his knees, with the boy’s chest on his thighs and held him down that way.

He then smacked the boy’s buttocks several times before touching the boy’s private parts.

The boy eventually managed to stand up but was pulled back by Chang who hugged him from behind.

Chang then repeated his actions another time and several moments later, the boy was made to sit on his lap.

This was when the teenager told Chang that he needed to leave urgently and Chang let him go.

A few days after the incident, the teenager made a police report.

Investigations revealed that all of Chang's actions were caught on closed-circuit television in the restaurant and he was arrested on Aug 13 in 2020.

HIGH DEGREE OF SEXUAL EXPLOITATION

Seeking a jail term of 12 to 15 months and three strokes of the cane, DPP Tan stated that the degree of sexual exploitation was high as the offence had occurred over a period of 14 minutes and the victim was only 14 years old at the time.

She added that there was also an abuse of a position of trust since Chang was the deputy general manager at the same restaurant where the victim worked, and he was the one who hired the teenager twice.

During mitigation, Chang's defence counsel Raphael Louis said that while his client concedes that it is a serious offence and there is no excuse for what he had done, the lawyer urged the court to arrive at a fair decision of 12 months' jail and three strokes of the cane.

Mr Louis added that Chang had shown early signs of remorse, which is manifested in his letter of apology and he had every intention to plead guilty so as not to let the victim relive the agony and trauma of the offence if he claimed a trial.

For using criminal force to outrage a victim's modesty, Chang could have been jailed up to two years, fined or caned, or with any combination of these punishments.