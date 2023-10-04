Jail for man, 20, who smuggled 8 puppies from JB into Singapore; 6 died in modified car fuel tank

SINGAPORE — When offered a job by a friend to earn some extra income, 20-year-old Lam Ji Xiao readily agreed without asking any question, though he later admitted to authorities that he did have some inkling that the errand was not entirely above board.

The task, as it turned out, was to smuggle eight puppies into Singapore in a modified fuel tank of a car. Six of the animals eventually died.

On Wednesday, Lam was sentenced by a district judge to 24 weeks’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to three counts of illegally importing animals into Singapore and another three for not taking steps to ensure the animals were not subjected to unnecessary pain or suffering.

Another 10 charges were taken into consideration during the sentencing.

District Judge Lorraine Ho said the punishment she imposed took into consideration Lam's age — noting the Malaysian might be the first individual under the age of 21 prosecuted for such offences — and should not be taken as precedent for future cases involving older adults.

WHAT HAPPENED

The court heard that Lam was in debt for an “unspecified amount” and hence agreed to an offer by a Malaysian called Alex — whom the accused claimed to be his friend — to carry out a task for him in exchange for some money.

Court documents did not reveal how the duo became acquainted.

Sometime in mid-July, Alex informed Lam that the ownership of a car had been transferred to him (Lam) and that the vehicle was subsequently sent for modification.

At neither occasions did Lam probe Alex for more details or the reasons behind the actions, said prosecutor from the National Parks Board (NParks) Lim Chong Hui.

On July 22, Lam was instructed to collect the modified car from a carpark in Johor Bahru and drive it to a housing estate in Woodlands in Singapore and contact Alex when he had successfully done so.

However, when Lam arrived at Woodlands Checkpoint that day at about 10.50am, an inspection of the car discovered the animals hidden in the modified tank compartment at the rear passenger seat.