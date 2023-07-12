4 months' jail for mechanic who filmed various people, including boss' wife, using toilet at workshop

SINGAPORE — In order to record videos of people using the toilet, a 34-year-old mechanic placed a recording device on the toilet floor and used the anti-slip floor covering to hide it from sight.

Despite being caught once and let off by one of his victims, he continued in his ways.

Gunasegaran Pual was sentenced to four months’ jail on Wednesday (July 12) after pleading guilty to three charges of voyeurism.

He had various recording devices, in which more than 80 explicit images and videos of his victims were found.

WHAT HAPPENED

At the time, Gunasegaran was employed as a mechanic at a workshop, which was owned by the victim’s husband. The victim performed administrative tasks there.

The workshop had a common toilet which was used by both staff and clients.

In April 2022, Gunasegaran placed a recording device on the floor leaning against the right wall of the toilet, with the lens facing the squatting pan in a slight upward tilt.

He used the anti-slip floor covering to conceal the device from sight.

Court documents stated that 71 videos were retrieved from the device, seven of which showed people relieving themselves in the toilet. Their faces were not shown.

A month later, the victim was using the toilet when she noticed a pair of pants hanging behind the toilet door.

A black phone was placed in a pocket, with the recording function switched on.

She realised the phone belonged to Gunasegaran as he was looking for it.

When she confronted him, Gunasegaran begged the woman not to take action against him.

She relented but kept the phone with her.

Court documents stated that a total of 14 videos were found in the phone, three of which were intimate recordings of the woman using the toilet.

Another 74 images were also found. They were screenshots from various recorded videos, depicting the woman using the toilet.

Most of the images showed her removing or pulling on her underwear, court documents stated.

In July 2022, Gunasegaran placed another recording device in the toilet between 20 and 30 times.

Sometime that month, the victim noticed him behaving suspiciously in the toilet.

Upon checking the toilet, she found the recording device placed on a rack, together with washing liquids.

This time, she did not confront him about it and kept the device with her.

The victim lodged a police report only months later, in October that year.

In his mitigation plea, Gunasegaran asked for leniency, saying that he had to continue working to support his two children.

For each count of voyeurism, Gunasegaran could have been jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or punished with any combination of the three.