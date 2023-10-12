3 weeks' jail for male teacher, 64, who sent messages about sex toys to 15-year-old male student

SINGAPORE — A 64-year-old teacher was sentenced to three weeks in jail after he sent sexually explicit messages to his 15-year-old male student about sex toys.

On Thursday (Oct 12), the man pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 16.

The offender and victim cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the victim's identity.

TODAY has asked the Ministry of Education for comment on the man's status as a teacher now that he has been convicted and sentenced.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Lee Da Zhuan told the court that the teacher knew the victim in 2020 when the victim was a Secondary 1 student.

They had a teacher-student relationship.

Towards the end of 2022, the teacher started to message the student on sexual topics including the use of sex toys.

Court documents did not state how long the teacher had been texting his student.

However, DPP Lee cited two occasions on Nov 28, 2022 and Jan 28, 2023 where the teacher had sent sexually explicit messages, including a video of a sex toy.

"The victim was alarmed by the accused’s messages and felt sexually exploited," said DPP Lee.

On Feb 27, 2023, the victim lodged a police report of his teacher's actions.

The prosecution sought a sentence of at least one month, noting that the teacher had abused the victim's trust.

"The accused had acted exactly the opposite of his responsibility towards the victim as his teacher by taking advantage of the victim, sexually texting the victim on multiple occasions," said DPP Lee.

For sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 16, the teacher faced up to seven years of jail, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both.