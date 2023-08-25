18-week jail for woman who hurt CMPB officer serving notice for son's failure to enlist for NS

SINGAPORE — When three Central Manpower Base (CMPB) enlistment inspectors visited her home to serve an order for her son to assist in investigations for his failure to enlist for National Service, she grabbed the wrist of one of the inspectors.

On Friday (Aug 25), K Santhi A Krishnasamy, 58, was sentenced to 18 weeks’ jail for one count of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant and one charge of using criminal force on a public servant.

Another five charges were taken into consideration — three for trespassing Bukit Gombak Camp, one for refusing to answer a police officer’s questions about trespassing the camp, and one for trespassing the People’s Action Party's Henderson-Dawson branch.

She stood trial for the offences and was convicted on July 3.

As District Judge Christopher Goh read out his grounds for her sentencing, Santhi interrupted him several times, claiming that he was wrong or questioning him.

He warned her not to interrupt until he finished addressing the court.

Santhi’s sentence is due to start on Monday, but she and her husband told the court they plan to appeal the sentence.

When Judge Goh called for Santhi’s bailor, her husband, to tell him about the bail conditions, he shouted from the public gallery that he “objects” to the decision, later describing the sentence as “nonsense”.

WHAT HAPPENED

On April 23, 2021, three CMPB enlistment inspectors visited Santhi’s home to serve an order to her son to assist with investigations after he failed to turn up for his NS enlistment earlier in the day.

According to court documents, Santhi refused to accept the order as her son said that he was “not acquainted with the facts and the circumstances of the case”.

She insisted that the inspectors take back the order, but the trio left the place and headed to the lift lobby.

Santhi followed them and insisted that they take back the order, before grabbing the right wrist of Inspector Adeline Joyce Neubronner, who cried out in pain.

Santhi also grabbed another inspector’s body-worn camera and pushed it away.

The incident only stopped when one of the inspectors put Santhi in an armlock, letting her go when her husband arrived at the lift lobby.

Ms Neubronner suffered abrasions on her arm and a shoulder injury.

'NO REMORSE'

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng sought a jail term of between four months and a week, and six months and two weeks for Santhi.

He noted that police officers and officers at the frontline of law enforcement should be “adequately protected” when carrying out their duties, and that the sentence should be one of deterrence.

“These officers frequently deal with unreasonable and uncooperative individuals and are often at the receiving end of verbal abuse and resistance, as well as retaliatory acts of force and aggression,” said DPP Ng.

When Santhi made her mitigation plea on Aug 7, she claimed that she did not receive information she had requested about her son’s enlistment from the Ministry of Defence.

She also stated that she had no remorse, and that it was her responsibility to ensure her son does not "lose his life" during NS.

Judge Goh noted that Santhi had shown persistent aggressive behaviour based on the camera footage caught by the officer’s body-worn cameras.

He also said that Santhi’s lack of remorse was evident throughout the incident and court proceedings.

“Even in court, the accused never once tried to explain her actions or apologise. (But) only assert that (her son) is not fit for NS,” said the judge.

For causing hurt to a public servant, Santhi could have been jailed for up to seven years.

She also could have been jailed for up to four years, fined, or both for using criminal force against a public servant.