Task force to be set up to study establishment of Johor-Singapore special economic zone

SINGAPORE — Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to set up a special task force to study the establishment of a Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, Minister of National Development Desmond Lee said on Friday (July 14).

The economic zone will bring "tangible benefits in terms of jobs, in terms of livelihoods, in terms of better life for both people living in Johor and Singapore", said Mr Lee, who was speaking to the media at a doorstop interview alongside Malaysian Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli.

The task force will draft the terms of reference, as well as the broad areas of collaboration for the economic zone.

The establishment of the special task force was announced at the 16th meeting of the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM), of which Mr Lee and Mr Rafizi are co-chairs.

Mr Lee said that the JMCIM has had "many years of collaboration".

"The many work groups have done very good work, whether it's on transport connectivity for the people, whether it's on innovation, whether it's on business ecosystem, environment, tourism, technical and skills training, and all that," he said.

"Many of these will also be geared in support of the Special Economic Zone vision."

According to a statement by the JMCIM on Friday, the special task force will be led by the Ministry of Trade and Industry from Singapore and Ministry of Economy from Malaysia, with the support of relevant government agencies from Singapore and Malaysia.

It was reported by Malaysian media in May that Mr Rafizi had been mulling the creation of a Johor-Singapore economic region to strengthen the Malaysian state’s economic potential, and that the idea was jointly mooted by the Johor, federal and Singapore governments at a meeting, though it was not stated when this meeting took place.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Mr Rafizi said that both Singapore and Johor share their own economic advantages, and both stand to benefit from the proposed arrangement.

While Singapore as a business hub has "better reach in some areas", Johor's strength is that it has resources, he said.

"If we were to go separately on our own, we will be limited in terms of the possibility of investments and economic value that we can create," he said.

"But (being) complementary to each other... that's something that I feel will bring much greater prosperity to the people of Singapore and the people of Johor."

He added that the task force will put forth a "more definitive vision" of the economic zone and present it to leaders from both sides of the Causeway during the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in October.

Mr Rafizi said that this vision is crucial for the economic zone to function.

"If we want to operate and function as an economic union, as an economic region, we have to try our best to allow for interconnectivity and interoperability, so that it is as seamless as possible," he said.

This includes ensuring that there is much better movement of people and goods between the two jurisdictions, and this may involve "harmonisation" that has to be done on the immigrations and customs system, he added.

More than 300,000 Malaysians enter Singapore daily from Johor and back for work, while Johor is a popular weekend or day trip destination for Singaporeans.