Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim faces 5 new charges of sexual offences against 3 female artistes

SINGAPORE — Former Singapore Idol judge Ken Lim Chih Chiang, 59, was hauled back to court on Wednesday (June 28) to face five new charges of insulting the modesty of three women.

Lim, the executive director of record label Hype Records, now faces six sexual offence charges against four alleged victims.

The identities of the four women are protected by a court-issued gag order.

Lim was first charged in court early this year for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman by touching her chest through skin-to-skin contact at the Hype Records office on Nov 23, 2021.

The company is a concert promoter, record label and artiste management agency.

Four of the new charges relate to events that took place between 1998 and 2013 in the Hype Records office affecting three female artistes.

According to charge sheets, Lim would allegedly utter words that were of a sexual nature in reference to the way the artistes should be writing their songs.

In one instance, he allegedly asked a female artiste if she was a virgin and had asked how she could write deeper songs if she was "sexually inexperienced".

He also allegedly asked another female artiste to write out her "sexual fantasies as homework" while offering himself up as a sexual partner.

In addition to the sexually suggestive nature of his words, Lim had also allegedly made a gesture of unbuckling his belt and removing it from the belt strap when talking to one of these artistes when he suggested to "have sex for something".

The last new charge, which happened sometime between 1998 and 1999, occurred at his home with one of the victims, where he allegedly played a pornographic video of a woman engaging in sexual intercourse with multiple men.

Lim is set to return to court for a pre-trial conference on July 7.

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, Lim could be jailed up to a year, fined, or both if convicted.

If he is found guilty of molestation, Lim could be jailed up to two years, fined, or caned, or given any combination of these punishments. However, as he is above the age of 50, caning would not apply.