Last suspect in wife-sharing rape cases goes on trial

SINGAPORE — The last suspect in several "wife-sharing" rape cases, which were carried out by men who met online, went on trial at the High Court on Tuesday (Aug 15).

The 44-year-old man, named only as "O" in court documents, claimed trial to a charge of conspiracy to commit rape on an occasion between 2010 and 2011.

He also faces eight charges of circulating obscene images on the Sammyboy forum, and possessing 118 obscene videos. These have been stood down during the trial.

O is the last of the seven men in the "wife-sharing" network to be dealt with in court, and the only one to claim trial. Five other men have been convicted of rape, and one man of attempted rape.

The main culprit in the case, a 42-year-old man known as "J", was sentenced in May to 29 years' imprisonment and the maximum 24 strokes of the cane.

J conspired with five other men to have his wife drugged and raped over a period of eight years. He also conspired with two men to rape their wife or ex-wife.

O's alleged victim is J's wife. All parties in the case cannot be named due to gag orders imposed by the court.

HOW THE ACCUSED MET THE VICTIM

In April 2010, O created a message thread on the online forum Sammyboy, which is predominantly sex-themed.

According to court documents, O's first post on the thread invited other like-minded men with "wife fantasies" to contact him and share stories, photos and videos "on a more discreet basis".

From around that year, O and J started communicating over Skype. J asked O to approach his wife, and gave O her contact details.

In a previous hearing for J's case, the court heard that the two men had agreed for O to talk to J's wife and see whether she was faithful to him or would have an affair.

About a month after they started talking, O met J's wife alone for dinner.

On another occasion, on or around Sep 2, 2010, they met alone for lunch. They then had consensual sex in a resort.

O did not tell J about this sexual encounter, and continued to chat with J's wife online after that.

Sometime after this, J sent a message to O saying that his wife was drunk, and asking if O wanted to come over to their place. O went to their flat.

The trial will seek to establish the facts leading up to and what happened in the master bedroom of the flat, which are in dispute.

The network of rapes was discovered almost a decade later in January 2020, when J's wife made a police report after finding explicit photos of herself in her husband's phone.

O, who was a finance executive at the time, was arrested at home that same month.

PROSECUTION'S CASE

Deputy Public Prosecutors Gail Wong, Ang Siok Chen and Lim Ying Min will try to prove that there was an agreement between O and J to commit rape, and that O and the victim had non-consensual sex.

J will testify for the prosecution, which is introducing evidence from 28 witnesses to build its case.

According to the prosecutors, J will testify that he drugged his wife until she was unconscious, informed O that she had been sedated, and invited him over to have sex with her.

J will testify that O agreed to this, and that O raped the unconscious victim in his presence.

The prosecution is expected to show evidence that, in communications between O and J until at least September 2016, they continued to plan to drug J's wife so that O could have sex with her.

In these communications, O also allegedly offered his wife to J to have sex with her, despite not having obtained her consent.

The trial continues for the rest of the week.

If convicted of abetment by conspiracy to commit rape, O could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned. CNA