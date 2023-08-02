Live: PM Lee's ministerial statement on CPIB probe involving S Iswaran, PAP MPs' resignation over an affair
SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will give a ministerial statement in parliament on Wednesday (Aug 2) on the CPIB investigation involving Transport Minister S Iswaran, and the resignations of former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and People's Action Party MP Cheng Li Hui.
Watch it live here and stay tuned for more updates.
