Live: PM Lee's ministerial statement on CPIB probe involving S Iswaran, PAP MPs' resignation over an affair
Live: PM Lee's ministerial statement on CPIB probe involving S Iswaran, PAP MPs' resignation over an affair

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will give a ministerial statement in parliament on Wednesday (Aug 2) on the CPIB investigation involving Transport Minister S Iswaran, and the resignations of former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and People's Action Party MP Cheng Li Hui.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking in Parliament on July 3, 2023. CNA screengrab

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking in Parliament on July 3, 2023.

Published August 2, 2023
Updated August 2, 2023
Watch it live here and stay tuned for more updates.

