SCDF disaster team frees driver trapped in lorry after accident on SLE; man taken to hospital

SINGAPORE — A 44-year-old driver was taken conscious to the hospital after being freed from a lorry by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel on Wednesday (Aug 2) afternoon.

In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident between a lorry and a tipper truck along Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards Bukit Timah Expressway at about 3.20pm.

In a Facebook post, SCDF said that a man was found trapped in the driver's seat of the lorry when rescuers arrived.

The front of the lorry was severely crushed inwards, resulting in the man's lower limbs being pinned under the vehicle’s dashboard.