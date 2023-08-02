SCDF disaster team frees driver trapped in lorry after accident on SLE; man taken to hospital
SINGAPORE — A 44-year-old driver was taken conscious to the hospital after being freed from a lorry by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel on Wednesday (Aug 2) afternoon.
In response to TODAY’s queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident between a lorry and a tipper truck along Seletar Expressway (SLE) towards Bukit Timah Expressway at about 3.20pm.
In a Facebook post, SCDF said that a man was found trapped in the driver's seat of the lorry when rescuers arrived.
The front of the lorry was severely crushed inwards, resulting in the man's lower limbs being pinned under the vehicle’s dashboard.
SCDF said that its ambulance crew rendered medical aid to stabilise the man's injuries while rescuers, including officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, conducted the rescue operation.
“SCDF rescuers used two hydraulic extendable ramps to exert force on the dashboard, pushing it away from him and creating sufficient space to free his lower limbs,” it added.
Cutting equipment was also used to carefully remove the clutch pedal that had trapped the man's left foot.
The man was later freed and taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.
