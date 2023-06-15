Man, 20, arrested for allegedly punching policeman along Tiong Bahru Road

SINGAPORE — A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly punching a policeman who was patrolling along Tiong Bahru Road early on Thursday (June 15) morning.

In a press statement on Thursday afternoon, the police said the incident took place at around 2.35am, while officers were patrolling the area.

The officers spotted three men and proceeded to conduct checks on them, when one of the men became uncooperative and aggressive.

The man then allegedly threw a punch at the officer’s face, causing him to sustain a laceration on his left cheek. The man was immediately arrested.

The 20-year-old will be charged in court on Friday with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

If found guilty, the man will face up to seven years’ jail and a fine, or caning.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence towards their officers or public servants who are carrying out their duties, and "will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger the safety of our officers".