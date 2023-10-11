Man, 20, pleads guilty to having sex with underage girl and getting younger stepsister to touch him as a teen

SINGAPORE — A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Oct 11) to a series of sexual crimes committed, including incidents that happened when he was around 14 years old and involved his then five-year-old stepsister.

The accused, who cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the victims' identities, pleaded guilty to one count of commissioning a sexual act by a child, one count of sexually penetrating a child under 14 years of age, and for sexually penetrating a person above 14 years of age but below 16 years of age.

Another three similar charges were taken into consideration.

MOTHER ENTRUSTED CARE OF YOUNGER STEPSIBLINGS TO ACCUSED

Sometime between 2016 and 2017, the accused — who was then around 14 — was entrusted by his mother to take care of his younger siblings.

Part of his duties included showering his four- to five-year-old stepsister.

After showering her, he removed his pants and underwear and asked his stepsister to touch his penis.

Trusting her stepbrother, she followed his instructions.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Adelle Tai told the Court that the accused asked his stepsister to do so on more than one occasion.

The victim later made a police report on Jan 2, 2022 after recalling her stepbrother’s actions.

HAD SEX WITH HIS 12-YEAR-OLD GIRLFRIEND, GOT HER PREGNANT AT 14

About four years later in September 2021, when the accused was around 17 years old, he sexually penetrated his then-12-year-old girlfriend without using a condom at his home.

He told his girlfriend that there were no adults at home and only his siblings were around.

He then told her she was pretty and asked her “want or not” in Malay.

When she asked what he meant, he proceeded to touch her before sexually penetrating her.

When he was about to ejaculate, he pulled his penis out and went to the toilet.

For these two offences involving his underage girlfriend and stepsister, he was issued a 12-month conditional warning. Court documents did not state how the accused was found to have sexually penetrated his girlfriend.

However, he later breached the warning sometime in August this year when he sexually penetrated his girlfriend who is now 14-years-old, said DPP Tai.

His act came to light when KK Women's and Children's Hospital informed the police on Oct 6 that the victim was six weeks pregnant.

DPP Tai added that the 14-year-old is unsure whether to terminate or continue with her pregnancy.

JUDGE CALLS FOR SUITABILITY REPORT FOR REHABILITATIVE TRAINING

DPP Tai objected to the calling of a probation suitability report as the accused has committed serious sexual offences.

“When he committed these offences, the first victim was only four to five years of age while the second victim was only 12 years old,” said DPP Tai.

“He robbed them of their innocence and exposed them to his depraved world of sexual desires.”

The prosecution did not object to calling of a reformative training suitability report.

The accused, who was unrepresented, told the Court that if he was given a second chance, he hoped to support his family and continue with his National Service (NS).

“My mother is incarcerated, and I have five siblings and two retired grandparents to care for,” he said, adding that his family’s only source of income is his NS allowance.

He also said in his mitigation plea that should his partner decide to keep their baby, he wanted to be present as a father to the child. He added that growing up, he never had a father figure and had to act as one to his younger siblings.

District Judge Carol Ling called for a suitability report for rehabilitative training.