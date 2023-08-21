Man, 29, to be charged with murder in Orchard Road rioting case that left 1 dead, another with multiple injuries

SINGAPORE — A 29-year-old man will on Tuesday (Aug 22) be charged with murder following the arrests of 14 people believed to be involved in a case of rioting at Orchard Road just before dawn on Sunday.

Another six men, aged between 24 and 32, will be charged with rioting armed with deadly weapons, which carries jail terms of up to 10 years, the police said on Monday night.

Another man, aged 30, will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, an offence punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years.

The fight led to the death of one 29-year-old victim from his injuries, the police said earlier on Monday.

Another 23-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

The alleged rioters — comprising 13 men and one woman — were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting armed with deadly weapons, the police said. They are aged between 22 and 32.

In court on Monday, three men — Mervin Veryl Daud, 28, Balakrishnan Subramaniam, 32, and Sijesh Asogan, 25 — were each charged with rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

Police said that investigations against the remaining two men and a woman, aged between 22 and 26, are ongoing.

Several weapons, including two penknives and a bread knife that were believed to be used in the fight, were seized.

The suspects are believed to have known one another and the fight had broken out due to a dispute, the police said.

The authorities said they were alerted to a fight with weapons used at the Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall at 100 Orchard Road at about 6am on Sunday.

Upon the police's arrival, two men, aged 23 and 29, were found with multiple injuries. Both victims were not arrested.

“The 23-year-old man was conveyed conscious to the hospital, while the 29-year-old man was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently passed away,” the police said.

HOW THE 14 WERE CAUGHT

The police arrested two men, aged 28 and 32, at the scene.

On the same day at about 9.30am, three men and one woman, aged between 22 and 26, were nabbed at a multi-storey car park along Fernvale Road. Another five men, aged between 24 and 32, were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint later on at about 10.30am.

At about 4.45pm on the same day, a 27-year-old man was arrested when he sought medical treatment at a hospital. Another 24-year-old man was nabbed at a hospital on the same day at about 8.50pm.

On Monday at about 7.30am, a 30-year-old man was arrested when he surrendered himself to the police.

Said the police of the arrests: "Eleven of the 14 persons were arrested within five hours of the report received."