Man to be charged with murdering wife; body found at Holiday Inn Express Katong

SINGAPORE — A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, whose body was found in a hotel along East Coast Road, police said on Saturday (Sept 9).

CNA understands that the hotel is Holiday Inn Express Katong, located next to the i12 Katong shopping mall.

Following a tip-off at around 6.30pm, CNA arrived half an hour later and found a significant police presence there. Plainclothes and uniformed officers were seen entering the hotel and an ambulance was spotted leaving.

Staff at the eateries across the road from the hotel said the police presence had started building up after 5pm, and that there were more police vehicles earlier but some had left, and there was another ambulance that left the area.

The hotel has 16 floors and 450 rooms.

The police said that the 30-year-old man went to Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre on Saturday at about 5.05pm to inform police officers that he had killed his wife at the hotel.

The 32-year-old woman was found lying motionless with a slash wound in a hotel room when the police arrived.

She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A knife, believed to have been used in the incident, was recovered in the hotel room.

The man was arrested at Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre.

He will be charged in court on Monday with murder, an offence that carries the death penalty.

For more reports like this, visit cna.asia.