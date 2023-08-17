Man, 57, pleads guilty to repeatedly stabbing acquaintance at Tampines coffee shop over mobile phone accusation

SINGAPORE — A 57-year-old man viciously stabbed an acquaintance multiple times during lunch hour at a Tampines coffee shop as shocked members of the public looked on. The attack was sparked by the victim accusing the man of stealing his mobile phone two days earlier.

Six months earlier, Salem Abdul Rahaman had stolen an iPhone from a Pasir Ris stallholder.

Salem, 57, pleaded guilty on Thursday (Aug 17) to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and one charge of theft. He will return to court on Sept 15 for sentencing.

District Judge Kamala Ponnampalam asked to be given reports assessing Salem's suitability for preventive detention and corrective training.

Preventive detention involves a convicted person being detained in prison for up to 20 years while corrective training involves incarceration of up to 14 years for repeat offenders.

The court heard that Salem has multiple prior convictions mainly involving theft in dwelling, dating back to 1984.

WHAT HAPPENED

On the morning of June 13 this year, Salem and his acquaintance Mohamed Affandi Khamis bumped into each other at Tampines Bus Interchange.

While they were talking, Mr Khamis left his mobile phone on the bench with Salem before heading off to buy cigarettes.

He returned later to find both Salem and his mobile phone missing.

About two days later, Mr Khamis visited a coffee shop at block 513 Tampines Central 1 where Salem was having lunch.

Suspecting that Salem had taken his mobile phone during their earlier meeting, Mr Khamis asked if he had taken the phone.

When Salem denied doing so, Mr Khamis repeated the accusation, sparking a heated confrontation and scuffle.

Salem took out a small knife with a 6cm blade and lunged at Mr Khamis, stabbing him in the neck then knocking him to the ground, said Deputy Public Prosecutor David Menon.

Mr Khamis managed to get to his feet and tried to defend himself with a stool but Salem stabbed him several more times before fleeing the scene.

Mr Khamis was taken to Changi General Hospital where he was found to have sustained multiple stab wounds to the stomach, left cheek, neck and right forearm.

When Salem was questioned by the police, he initially claimed that he had disposed of the knife but it was later discovered hidden underneath the sofa in his home.

Court documents did not state whether Salem had actually stolen Mr Khamis' phone.

THEFT OF MOBILE PHONE

Six months earlier, Salem stole an Apple iPhone 12 from a female attendant who was tending to her makeshift stall outside Singapore Pools at block 442 Pasir Ris Drive 6.

While the woman was attending to a customer, Salem took the mobile phone then fled the scene.

When police tracked down Salem, he initially denied having the mobile phone but he eventually admitted to the offence and returned the iPhone when the police told him they were going to conduct a search.

In court, Salem said he felt remorseful for his actions and did not have any intention to commit the offences. He pleaded with the court for leniency as he wished to be reunited with his family.

He also added that he did not wish to stay in prison for a long time and says that he has turned over a new leaf with this being his last offence.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt by means of stabbing, Salem could receive life imprisonment or be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

For committing theft, Salem could be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both.