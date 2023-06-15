Man, 28, stalked prison officer after serving time by messaging her on Facebook, waiting outside Changi Prison

SINGAPORE — Infatuated with a prison officer whom he met in jail, Jee Chai Chai resorted to stalking her through various methods which included creating Facebook accounts to send her a direct message and calling the Singapore Prisons hotline to get her number.

He also calling the Singapore Prisons Service hotline to try to get her number.

The 28-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty on Thursday (June 15) to one charge under the Protection from Harassment Act and another charge of committing an obscene act in a public place after he stood naked in front of a woman to pleasure himself.

Three other similar charges of committing an obscene act in a public place will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

Sentencing was pushed back to July 21 as both the prosecution and defence are seeking clarification on a psychological report by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) on Jee.

A gag order has been issued for the victims to protect their identity.

WHAT HAPPENED

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Jeremy Bin told the court that between 2020 and 2022, Jee was serving a sentence in Changi Prison where he met the 28-year-old senior correctional unit officer.

Even though she was not assigned as his rehabilitation officer, Jee took a romantic and sexual interest in her, and attempted to strike a conversation with her repeatedly.

Despite the officer relaying instructions for Jee to speak with his assigned rehabilitation officer, he persisted in his pursuit, even telling other inmates and officers that he liked the victim.

She was subsequently transferred to a different correctional unit for her safety.

Court documents did not state what Jee was in prison for.

After his release on June 28 last year, he decided to continue his attempts at contacting the officer by stalking her.

These included asking other rehabilitation officers for her phone number, sending a postcard to Changi Prison requesting that the officer contact him, and using four different Facebook accounts to send her direct messages.

Investigations also revealed that Jee had sat outside the Changi Prison Visitor Centre bus stop in hopes of meeting the victim after she knocked off from work.

When he failed to meet her, he would then ask other prison officers where she was and give them his phone number to be passed along to her, said DPP Bin.

Jee was eventually interviewed by the police after the correctional officer made a police report on Dec 13, 2022.

Even during the police interview, Jee had requested for the investigation officer to reach out to the victim on his behalf but he was warned by the police officer to stop trying to contact her.

However, Jee continued to make numerous phone calls to the public hotlines of the Singapore Police Force, Singapore Prisons Service, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force to ask for the officer's phone number.

The calls persisted until his arrest on May 5 this year.

Jee never managed to get her number.

NUDE ACT

Apart from the stalking, Jee had also trespassed into female toilets in various industrial estates on four different occasions between April 21 and May 2 this year.

Investigations revealed that on May 2, Jee entered the female toilet of a building in the Kallang Basin Industrial Estate, and had gone into a cubicle where he removed all of his clothes to pleasure himself while he watched pornography on his mobile phone.

While he was inside, a 41-year-old woman entered the toilet to change her clothes.

When she left her cubicle, she saw Jee staring at her as he pleasured himself while standing naked in front of her cubicle.

The woman ran out of the toilet and sought help from a cleaner before calling the police.

During Thursday's court proceedings, Jee periodically interrupted proceedings by speaking about the officer he was infatuated with and asking for his sentence "to run concurrently".

When told about the postponement of sentencing, Jee told the court that he hoped to get a lighter sentence or a Mandatory Treatment Order so as to be able to spend more time with his grandmother.

Such a order is usually given to offenders who might be suffering from certain mental or psychiatric conditions and comes with psychiatric treatment at an institution instead of jail time.