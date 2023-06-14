Man, 31, tasered and arrested after alleged assault on auxiliary police officer using metal bar

SINGAPORE — A 31-year-old man was tasered and then arrested by the police after he allegedly assaulted an on-duty auxiliary police officer with a metal bar on Tuesday night (June 13).

The 26-year-old auxiliary police officer suffered minor injuries and was taken conscious to the hospital, the police said in response to TODAY's queries on Wednesday.

It is unclear if the auxiliary police officer was armed when the incident occurred.

The police said that they received a call for assistance in the vicinity of Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang at 11.12pm over the alleged assault of the auxiliary police officer.

When they arrived, the man allegedly brandished the metal bar at the officers and refused to comply with their instructions to stop his aggressive conduct and continued to advance towards them.

“After several verbal warnings went unheeded and with the man advancing towards the officer, one officer discharged a round of taser in order to disarm the man and prevent injuries to other parties,” the police added.