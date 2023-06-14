Man, 31, tasered and arrested after alleged assault on auxiliary police officer using metal bar
- A 31-year-old man wielding a metal bar was tasered and then arrested by police near Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang
- Police had been called to the scene after the man allegedly assaulted an auxiliary police officer with the metal bar
- The auxiliary police officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital conscious, police said in response to TODAY's queries
- The man was also taken to the hospital and was later arrested for various alleged offences
SINGAPORE — A 31-year-old man was tasered and then arrested by the police after he allegedly assaulted an on-duty auxiliary police officer with a metal bar on Tuesday night (June 13).
The 26-year-old auxiliary police officer suffered minor injuries and was taken conscious to the hospital, the police said in response to TODAY's queries on Wednesday.
It is unclear if the auxiliary police officer was armed when the incident occurred.
The police said that they received a call for assistance in the vicinity of Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang at 11.12pm over the alleged assault of the auxiliary police officer.
When they arrived, the man allegedly brandished the metal bar at the officers and refused to comply with their instructions to stop his aggressive conduct and continued to advance towards them.
“After several verbal warnings went unheeded and with the man advancing towards the officer, one officer discharged a round of taser in order to disarm the man and prevent injuries to other parties,” the police added.
In a 50-second video clip posted on Facebook page Singapore Road Accident, the man — clad in black attire — could be seen shouting at two police officers while apparently pointing his metal bar in their direction.
The police could be heard issuing verbal warnings to the man, while one of them was aiming his taser in his direction.
After he continued to move towards the officers up a short flight of stairs, an officer was seen firing his taser at him, causing the man to land heavily on his back, before being handcuffed.
The man was taken conscious to the hospital.
He was later arrested for various alleged offences including voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and suspected drug-related offences.
The metal bar used was also seized as part of ongoing police investigations.
