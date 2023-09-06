Man who jumped off balcony during raid over billion-dollar money laundering case gets new charge

SINGAPORE — A man who jumped off a second-floor balcony during a police raid as part of a S$1.8 billion money laundering probe was handed a new charge on Wednesday (Sept 6).

Cypriot Su Haijin, 40, was charged with one count of possessing money from criminal offences. According to a charge sheet, he had S$4.06 million in a UOB account, which represents his benefits from unlawful remote gambling offences.

The former director of restaurant operator No Signboard Holdings was previously charged with resisting arrest by refusing to open the door of his room at 16 Ewart Park in the early hours of Aug 15.

During the raid, Su jumped from the second floor of a Good Class Bungalow and hid in a drain. He fractured his heels, femur and wrist and appeared via video link from Changi General Hospital, where he has been receiving medical treatment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jean Ting sought a further remand period of eight days for Su, citing how the case has been "proceeding at a slightly slower pace" due to the treatment of his injuries. Su underwent surgery on Aug 28.

Ms Ng said that there were six to seven days when statements could not be recorded from Su.



"Most recently on Monday, he informed the (investigating officer) that he was unwell and could not have his statement recorded from him. However, later that afternoon, he managed to proceed with a two-hour meeting with his counsel," said Ms Ng.

She added that following the new charge, there was "a lot of area to cover" as the seized assets from Su and his wife amounted to about S$160 million.

Su's lawyer, Julian Tay from Lee & Lee, objected to the application, arguing that investigations should have been completed in the last 22 days of remand and did not have anything to do with his medical condition. He added that more than 10 statements have been recorded from his client.

District Judge Brenda Tan granted the prosecution's application for further remand to make up for "lost time" from Su's medical situation.

Su's case has been adjourned to Sept 13. He will be moved to Changi Medical Centre upon his discharge from hospital.



Su and nine others were arrested during one of Singapore's largest anti-money laundering operations, with assets worth more than S$1.8 billion seized, frozen or served with prohibition of disposal orders. These assets include properties, vehicles, luxury goods and gold bars.

The nine others are: Wang Baosen, Zhang Ruijin, Wang Dehai, Lin Baoying, Su Jianfeng, Vang Shuiming, Chen Qingyuan, Su Wenqiang, and Su Baolin.

All 10 appeared before the court via videolink for further mentions on Wednesday. CNA