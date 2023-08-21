trending: Netizens express concern over viral post claiming migrant workers slept overnight in the open near work site

Several Redditors were quick to express their concern about the workers’ sleeping conditions, suggesting that the original poster send a report to MOM for further action.

One user wrote: “That’s just messed up, especially given how unpredictable the weather has been recently. Scratch that, this is completely unacceptable at any time.

"Please write in to MOM and your MP about this. Workers should not be sleeping rough and out in the streets just for work.”

Another chimed in: “Foreign workers sleep under bridges and on benches at Marina Bay too...it's far more comfortable and fresh than their bunks.”

However, according to the top comment by Redditor “Genestah”, sleeping near worksites may be a deliberate choice by workers despite having proper accommodation.

"Genestah" claims to be an engineer who has been working with foreign workers for more than 10 years.

“They prefer to sleep near the site regardless of comfort. Because they want to have as much sleep and rest as possible," wrote "Genestah".

“Sleeping for 8 hours is much better than sleeping for five hours. Where they sleep doesn't matter to them.

"If you don't believe me, go find a foreign worker and ask them which ones they prefer: eight hours of sleep or a comfortable ride. I'll guarantee you 100 per cent of them will choose the sleep option," explained "Genestah".

The Redditor further noted that most of the migrant worker dormitories were located in Tuas and that travelling to and fro would cause workers to lose anywhere from two to four hours of sleep.

Other Redditors called for more context from the original poster and suggested that the workers may have arrived in the wee hours of the morning, and were taking a rest before their shift began.

One questioned: “How do you know it's overnight? I sometimes see them napping on pavements during or after their lunch break. I could see them doing this when waiting for supplies or something.”

Another suggested: “They probably arrived at 6am to 6:30am and took a quick one hour nap before the boss came.”

In 2022, The Straits Times reported that migrant workers were photographed sleeping in various locations around Woodlands MRT station.

Their report revealed that half of the individuals sleeping there were migrant workers resting before their late night shift, while the rest were rough sleepers.

In the same report, a MOM spokesperson confirmed that the workers had to work at night, but also that proper accommodation was provided for them to rest after work.

The spokesperson further mentions that the majority of work pass holders that were found to be sleeping rough had proper accommodation, but “still chose to sleep in the open”.

Such sights are not uncommon, nor new, as seen in an article by migrant workers' welfare group Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) in 2014, where a similar photo was submitted by a concerned resident, showing roughly 30 migrant workers sleeping in a pavilion near housing estates at around 7am.

Through TWC2’s investigations, it was revealed that the workers would arrive at their work site from their dormitories at roughly 6am through company-arranged transport, despite their shifts only beginning at 8am.

As such, the workers would “naturally” try to get extra rest before their 12-hour work day.

TODAY has reached out to MOM for comment.