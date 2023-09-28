More automated systems, new dining options at Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal 2

SINGAPORE — More automated check-in kiosks and bag drop machines, as well as new dining options and amenities, will be available at the reopened Changi Airport Terminal 2.

Operations at the terminal's northern wing started on Thursday (Sept 28), Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a media release. Terminal 2 will fully reopen by the end of October.

Terminal 2 has been undergoing three-and-a-half years of engineering works to extend the life of critical systems and expansion works to add 15,500 sqm to the building.

The expansion project will raise Terminal 2's capacity by 5 million to 28 million passengers a year. This will bring Changi Airport's overall capacity to 90 million passengers a year, CAG said on Thursday.

“This boost in capacity is timely as air travel in Changi Airport continues to recover. Passenger traffic at Changi Airport for August 2023 was about 87 per cent of pre-Covid levels,” it added.

SERVING CUSTOMERS BETTER

Terminal 2's departure hall now houses a central common-use Fast and Seamless Travel (Fast) zone, with more automated check-in kiosks and bag drop machines, CAG said in its media release.

The immigration halls have also been expanded to support additional automated immigration lanes.

The terminal is also the first in Changi Airport to have automated Special Assistance Lanes at both arrival and departure immigration.

Critical systems and building equipment which had reached the end of life were also upgraded to more efficient models, said CAG.

They include a new chiller plant which can deliver cooling at 30 per cent lower energy consumption.

Two baggage belts at the baggage claim hall have been lengthened to handle a higher volume of bags to cater to wide-body aircraft.

The terminal's baggage handling system also has enhanced security features, and its early baggage storage system has been upgraded from semi-automated to fully-automated — allowing around 2,400 bags to be stored at any time.

These features significantly enhance manpower productivity, said CAG.

NEW RETAIL, DINING OPTIONS

Eight in 10 shops, including several new-to-Changi brands, are already open at Terminal 2, and more shops will join the lineup in the coming weeks.

Homegrown brand Swee Choon can be found in the public area of Terminal 2. The outlet will launch a new Hong Kong milk tea gelato that was developed in collaboration with local ice cream cafe Creamier.

Kenangan Coffee, from Indonesia, is now also at the terminal. It will feature the Kenangan Latte which blends espresso and gula aren, a natural sweetener.

Chagee, a premium tea brand which carries a specially curated selection of milk and fruit teas, has set up shop at the airport for the first time.

Familiar brands making their return to the terminal's public areas include bakery Paris Baguette and traditional Chinese medicine retailer Eu Yan Sang.

New-to-Changi brands in the transit area include Korean chain GOPIZZA and Asian fare like Buk Chang Dong Soon Tofu and Chef Wei HK Cheong Fun.

Retail offerings in the transit area include luxury Italian jeweller, Pomellato, and Old Seng Choong, which specialises in heritage recipes and baked goods.

In transit, travellers can also experience culinary delights in the Gourmet Garden, which allows diners to watch planes taxiing.