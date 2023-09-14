Motorcyclist, 48, dies after accident along Tampines Ave 5; relative appeals for witnesses

SINGAPORE — A 48-year-old motorcyclist died following an accident on Tuesday (Sept 12) morning at the junction of Tampines Avenue 5 and Tampines Avenue 1.

A post appealing for witnesses and video footage of the accident was put up on the “Singapore roads accident.com” Facebook page on Wednesday morning.

The post, which does not include the name of the individual who put up the original post, appeared to be written by the accident victim’s child.

“My dad was caught in an accident earlier this morning between 7.30am to 8am and passed away before reaching the hospital,” read the post.

“Really need to know what happened as there are no police CCTVs around that area. We only need a video footage as proof.”

The individual also said that the accident occured close to the Pan-Island Expressway exit near a small field and that the victim was riding a Red Honda motorcycle.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.55am on Tuesday and conveyed the man to Changi General Hospital unconscious.

The police meanwhile said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.50am on Tuesday where “the motorcycle was believed to have self-skidded”.

Police investigations are ongoing.