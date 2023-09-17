Motorcyclist, 49, dies after accident along ECP towards Changi Airport

SINGAPORE — A 49-year-old male motorcyclist died following an accident on Saturday (Sept 16) afternoon along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) heading towards Changi Airport.

In response to TODAY's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along the ECP towards Changi Airport at 2.10pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was believed to have self-skidded, the police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 33-second video clip uploaded by user k_3_c_y_k on TikTok shows the aftermath of the accident, where a police tent and debris on the road can be seen.

The two right-most lanes of the five-lane expressway were also cordoned off.

A car and a motorcycle can be seen on the cordoned-off lanes.

The police said that a 65-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.