Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

Singapore

Motorcyclist, 49, dies after accident along ECP towards Changi Airport
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motorcyclist, 49, dies after accident along ECP towards Changi Airport

SINGAPORE — A 49-year-old male motorcyclist died following an accident on Saturday (Sept 16) afternoon along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) heading towards Changi Airport. 

The man was heading towards Changi Airport on Sept 16, 2023, when his motorcycle skidded, the police said. Facebook/SG Road Vigilante

The man was heading towards Changi Airport on Sept 16, 2023, when his motorcycle skidded, the police said.

Follow us on Instagram and Tiktok, and join our Telegram channel for the latest updates.
By Nikki Yeo
Published September 17, 2023
Updated September 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE — A 49-year-old male motorcyclist died following an accident on Saturday (Sept 16) afternoon along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) heading towards Changi Airport. 

In response to TODAY's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle along the ECP towards Changi Airport at 2.10pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was believed to have self-skidded, the police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A 33-second video clip uploaded by user k_3_c_y_k on TikTok shows the aftermath of the accident, where a police tent and debris on the road can be seen. 

The two right-most lanes of the five-lane expressway were also cordoned off. 

A car and a motorcycle can be seen on the cordoned-off lanes.  

The police said that a 65-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

Related topics

accident motorcyclist

Read more of the latest in

Singapore Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.