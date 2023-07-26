Motorist, 35, who 'fell asleep' at Marina Bay traffic junction among 12 to be charged with drink driving

SINGAPORE — A 35-year-old man who fell asleep while waiting for the traffic light signal turn green is among 12 people who have been arrested between Feb and June this year for alleged drink driving.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday (July 26) that the motorists, aged between 23 and 51, had failed breathalyser tests during routine police checks, and will be charged on Thursday with drink driving offences.

Two of these motorists face additional charges for other alleged traffic offences.

In one of the cases, the 35-year-old man was allegedly found to be sleeping at the driver’s seat in a car which had remained stationary at the traffic light junction of Bayfront Avenue and Marina Boulevard on May 13.

“Investigations revealed that he was driving home after consuming alcohol when he fell asleep while waiting for the traffic light signal to turn green,” said the police.

He was later arrested and would be charged with drink driving and leaving a vehicle in a manner which causes undue inconvenience to others.

In a separate case on Feb 5, a 24-year-old man allegedly beat the red traffic light signal and collided into a stationary vehicle, which was on the opposite direction of the road.

He was later found to have driven the car under the influence of alcohol and would be charged with drink driving and dangerous driving, the police said.

The police said that driving under the influence of alcohol is an extremely dangerous and irresponsible act.

“All motorists are reminded to abide by traffic rules to keep the roads safe for everyone.”

The offence of driving while under influence of alcohol carries a jail term up to 12 months, a fine of not less than S$2,000 and not more than S$10,000, or both.

For a second or subsequent conviction, offenders may be jailed for a term of up to two years, face a fine of not less than S$5,000 and not more than $20,000. They may also face disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.