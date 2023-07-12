Logo
NDP 2023: Singaporeans, PRs can apply for e-tickets to heartland celebrations from July 15
SINGAPORE — From Saturday (July 15), Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) can apply for e-tickets to the National Day Parade 2023 heartland celebrations that will take place over the weekend of Aug 5 and Aug 6. 

Spectators at a National Day Parade preview show in July 2022. Nuria Ling/TODAY

Spectators at a National Day Parade preview show in July 2022.

Published July 12, 2023
Updated July 12, 2023
This year's GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals will feature live stage performances, sports try-outs, as well as experiential activities such as archery, Nerf and Zorb ball. 

This year's GetActive! Singapore Heartland Festivals will feature live stage performances, sports try-outs, as well as experiential activities such as archery, Nerf and Zorb ball.  

They will be held at Our Tampines Hub, as well as the ActiveSG sports centres in Bedok, Jurong West, Toa Payoh and Woodlands.

The festivals will take place from 4pm to 9pm on Aug 5 and Aug 6, except Our Tampines Hub, where the event will be held only on Aug 6.

From July 15 at noon, Singaporeans and PRs will be able to apply for e-tickets on this website or collect physical tickets for redemption from selected Safra clubs. 

Applicants can choose to apply for two or four tickets to any of the five sites. 

Each applicant will only be able to submit one application, with subsequent submissions deemed invalid.

Tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Each ticket admits only one person, including infants carried by parents. Anyone below the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times and the accompanying adult must hold a valid ticket. 

Successful applicants will receive their e-tickets within two to three working days via email. Applicants are advised to check their inboxes and spam or junk folders for an email sent from ndp2023 [at] klook.com

Applicants are advised to avoid filling out any forms from unverified links and sources to prevent fraudulent attempts to obtain their personal information.

PHYSICAL TICKET COLLECTION

Physical tickets are limited in quantity and are for people who have difficulty applying for e-tickets. 

Singaporeans and PRs may collect physical tickets from July 15 at noon, with the distribution also on a first-come, first-served basis. 

The owner of the NRIC must be present to collect tickets and each NRIC holder is eligible to collect two or four physical tickets.

Physical tickets for each site can be collected at corresponding Safra clubs: 

  • ActiveSG Bedok Sport Centre tickets can be collected from Safra Punggol and SAFRA Tampines. 
  • ActiveSG Jurong West Sport Centre tickets can be collected from Safra Jurong. 
  • ActiveSG Toa Payoh Sport Centre tickets can be collected from Safra Mount Faber and Safra Toa Payoh. 
  • ActiveSG Woodlands Sport Centre tickets can be collected at Safra Choa Chu Kang and Safra Yishun. 
  • Our Tampines Hub tickets can be collected from Safra Punggol and Safra Tampines. 

Tickets — both online and physical - are strictly not for sale and action will be taken against those who engage in ticket scalping or fraud activities, said organisers. All ticket holders will be subjected to a bag inspection before entry to the festivals. CNA

For more reports like this, visit cna.asia.

