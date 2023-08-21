Ng Kok Song announces list of assentors, including former presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican

SINGAPORE — Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song on Monday (Aug 21) revealed his proposer, seconder and list of assentors on the eve of Nomination Day.

His eight assentors include businessman Mohamed Salleh Marican, who applied to contest in the 2017 Presidential Election but did not qualify to run.

Mr Salleh is the founder and CEO of mainboard-listed Second Chance Properties, which started out as a clothing retail business.

Presidential hopefuls must fill in the names of a proposer, a seconder and four to eight assentors on their nomination papers.

Mr Ng’s proposer is Mr Quah Wee Ghee, who used to be GIC’s president of public markets. Mr Ng and Mr Quah are co-founders of Avanda, an investment management firm.

His seconder is Dr Carol Tan, a geriatrician with The Good Life Medical Center.

His eight assentors are:

Ameerali Abdeali, a Malay-Muslim community leader and a Justice of Peace. He has served on the Inter-Religious Organisation of Singapore, the National Safety Council of Singapore, the Tabung Amal Aidilfitri Trust Fund as well as the Muslim Kidney Action Association

Ho Tian Yee, the current chairman of Fullerton Fund Management and Mount Alvernia Hospital. He is also the deputy chairman of Pavilion Capitol and the director of Seviora Holdings. Seviora is the operational holding company for four asset management companies currently owned or affiliated with Temasek — Fullerton Fund Management is one of the four

Chua Cher Choon, a former chairman of the Montfort School Management Committee

Mohamed Salleh Marican, the founder and CEO of Second Chance Properties, and former presidential hopeful

Margaret Chan, who is a philantrophist and the wife of the late UOB founder Dr Lien Ying Chow. She serves as governor emeritus at Lien Foundation.

Abdul Hamid Abdullah, a Malay-Muslim community leader and a founding member of the Association of Muslim Professionals. He used to be an audit director with the Auditor-General’s Office until he retired in 2017 after 38 years in public service.

Tjio Hans, who teaches at the National University of Singapore’s law faculty, and is a consultant with TSMP Law.

Angelene Chan, the chairman of DP Architects who is best known for her work on Resorts World Sentosa, The Dubai Mall, as well as the transformation of Wisma Atria shopping mall.

Mr Ng, 75, faces a potential contest against former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian and former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who have all qualified to run in the Presidential Election.

The former GIC chief investment officer said on Saturday that he sees Mr Tharman as a “formidable opponent”, and described himself as the underdog in the race.

The three presidential hopefuls will have to submit their papers on Nomination Day on Tuesday, Aug 22.

If the election is contested, Singapore will go to the polls on Sept 1. CNA