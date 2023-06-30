Behind-the-scenes tours, night walks: Hundreds of activities launched to rally S'pore residents to go green

SINGAPORE — Fancy a night walk around Bukit Batok Park to spot water snakes and colugos? Or cruising around Gardens by the Bay to learn about its sustainable features?

More than 300 activities organised by 150 public and private partners will be held in July as part of a campaign called Go Green SG.

The activities also include mangrove night walks, a tour of Changi Water Reclamation Plant, a hands-on session on solar energy and a tour looking at how hotels are going green.

The movement aims to encourage people and organisations to take collective action towards “a more environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient Singapore”.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) launched the month-long campaign on Friday (June 30) at Mee Toh School in Punggol.

Formerly known as Climate Action Week, the Go Green SG movement was rebranded to reflect growing interest in Singapore’s sustainability plan, MSE said in a press release.

The campaign also runs for a month instead of a week, as this year's activities and partners are more than double those involved in last year’s Climate Action Week.

The activities include behind-the-scenes tours, learning journeys, workshops and talks — all of which can be found on the Go Green SG website.

The ministry added that public response to this year’s activities has been “overwhelming” thus far.

Some activities were fully subscribed within a day of the website’s launch on June 5. The ministry did not state how many activities were fully subscribed.

Some tours available under the Go Green SG movement are part of MSE’s first collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), MSE said.

Noting the growing interest in sustainable tourism locally and worldwide, STB director of special projects Aileen Wong said the movement is a good “test bed” for the tourism industry.

“We want to be able to showcase essentially what Singapore has to offer — even though we’re a small city state, but we are a city in nature where experiences come with very small carbon footprint,” said Ms Wong.

In a speech at the launch, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called on Singaporeans and businesses to do their part for the environment.

“A key part of a fairer and more equal compact is that we don’t just look after the needs of Singaporeans today, but we also ensure a better and greener city for Singaporeans tomorrow,” said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

“The Government can and will set the right policies, frameworks and rules, and put in place the necessary infrastructure," he said.

“At the same time, we need everyone in Singapore to do your part, and to take individual and collective actions towards a greener Singapore.”