OCBC ATM, card and branch services restored after morning outage, 'technical problem' still affecting some services

SINGAPORE — Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) has apologised after all its banking channels were hit by a "technical problem" on Monday (Aug 28) morning, but added that its ATM, branch and card services have since been restored.

However, its internet banking, mobile banking, as well as Velocity channels were "still impacted", a spokesperson said.

Responding to media queries at around 10.45am on Monday, the spokesperson said that banking channels had been hit by a technical problem at 8.33am, which affected the bank's consumer and business banking customers.

The spokesperson added that the bank is on standby to deploy additional resources at branches and extend branch banking hours to support their customers.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience and understanding," the spokesperson said.

"We will provide updates as soon as they are available. We would like to assure our customers that no customer data has been compromised and that their monies remain safe."

In an earlier statement on Facebook, the bank said that the issue had affected mobile and online banking, PayNow, ATMs, Velocity and bank cards.

Customers who need to perform urgent banking transactions can still visit physical branches to do so, the post said.

Another statement on OCBC's website and mobile app added that the bank was experiencing "network issues" and informed customers that "all banking services are currently unavailable".

On Facebook, several users wrote that they faced issues during their payment process, with their cards getting declined at the register.

One user David Leong wrote that his credit card was "declined twice" at a merchant and he had to use other cards for payment, calling the experience "embarrassing".

Several other users also wrote that the technical problems had been happening for more than an hour before OCBC made a statement about the issue.