OCBC banking services restored after 'technical problem' caused nearly 4-hour morning outage
SINGAPORE — Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) has apologised after all its banking channels were hit by a "technical problem" on Monday (Aug 28) morning which lasted nearly four hours.

  • OCBC's banking channels were hit by a "technical problem" on Monday (Aug 28) morning which caused a nearly four-hour-long outage 
  • The bank said at around 12.20pm that all its services had been restored, adding that its customers' monies and data "remain safe"
  • OCBC added that it is looking into the cause of issue
Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published August 28, 2023
Updated August 28, 2023
In an update at about 12.20pm, an OCBC spokesperson said that all of its services had been restored, including internet and mobile banking platforms, as well as its Velocity trading channel.

Previously, only services for ATMs, branch and card services had been recovered.

"We are investigating the cause of the technical problem and will provide an update as soon as we can. Once again, we apologise for the inconvenience caused," the spokesperson added in the statement.

The bank also sought to reassure customers that "their monies remained safe and customer data was secured throughout".

In a separate statement at around 10.45am on Monday, OCBC had said that banking channels had been hit by a technical problem at 8.33am, which affected the bank's consumer and business banking customers.

The statement added that the bank was on standby to deploy additional resources at branches and extend branch banking hours to support their customers.

OCBC had earlier said in a Facebook post that the issue had affected mobile and online banking, PayNow, ATMs, Velocity and bank cards.

Customers who need to perform urgent banking transactions could still visit physical branches to do so, the post said. 

Another statement on OCBC's website and mobile app added that the bank was experiencing "network issues" and informed customers that "all banking services are currently unavailable".

On Facebook, several users wrote that they faced issues during their payment process, with their cards getting declined at the register.

One user David Leong wrote that his credit card was "declined twice" at a merchant and he had to use other cards for payment, calling the experience "embarrassing".

Several other users also wrote that the technical problems had been happening for more than an hour before OCBC made a statement about the issue. 

