Once suspended from school, now this 22-year-old runs a digital marketing firm and offers free courses

SINGAPORE — Since he was just 10 years old, Lee Jin Rui wanted to be an entrepreneur running his own business. His classroom wheeling and dealing earned him hundreds of dollars but also got him into a spot of trouble.

By the time he graduated from primary school, he said he had earned close to S$4,000 by buying and selling the Japanese trading card game Cardfight!! Vanguard.

“I was suspended by the school for buying and selling the card games. I think I was probably the biggest dealer in school,” Mr Lee, now 22, told TODAY in a video interview.

This did not deter Mr Lee and he eventually started his own business in 2021 — Wiz Consultancy, a digital marketing agency helping clients to increase their brand visibility and optimise their content to reach a wider customer base.

In July 2023, the data science student at the University of London (LSE) branched out to set up Adolet, an education firm which runs digital marketing training programmes for students free of charge. Next year, he plans to run paid courses under Adolet for corporates.

From an initial four-man team, Mr Lee said that his agency has now grown to six, with plans to expand the business abroad.

Three of his team members at Wiz Consultancy are from the free program — they started off as interns and then became salaried employees.

Using the earnings from his digital marketing business, Mr Lee pays to use the facilities at the Nanyang Technological University to conduct his lessons monthly.

The program curriculum includes teaching students how to use search engine optimisation (SEO) as well as WordPress content marketing, with close to 30 students attending the four classes so far and the next class being held on Nov 10.

Ms Quinny Tran, 21, a final-year marketing student at Curtin University who started interning at Wiz Consultancy after attending the program, said that she chanced upon the programme while searching online for courses to help supplement her knowledge.