HPL billionaire boss Ong Beng Seng implicated in CPIB probe over S Iswaran, given notice of arrest and posted S$100,000 bail

SINGAPORE — Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) managing director Ong Beng Seng is assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) with its probe into a case linked to Transport Minister S Iswaran.

No charges have been filed against Mr Ong, the company said in an announcement on the Singapore Exchange website on Friday (July 14).

Mr Ong will be travelling from Friday and will be surrendering his passport to the CPIB upon his return to Singapore. He has been given a notice of arrest and has posted bail of S$100,000, the company said.

A notice of arrest given by a law enforcement agency indicates that a person has been cited or has had official contact with a law enforcement officer.

This is to allow the authorities to conduct investigations before deciding whether to issue an official warrant of arrest.

Mr Ong, a Singapore-based Malaysian billionaire, is the founder of HPL, which owns the luxury hotels Four Seasons and Hilton Hotels, among others.

He is also credited with bringing back the Singapore Grand Prix last year, helping to secure a seven-year deal for the race to be held through to 2028.

Mr Ong is cooperating fully with CPIB and has provided the information requested, the company said on Friday.

"As this is an ongoing matter, (Mr Ong) is unable to provide further details at this point. He has undertaken to provide updates to the Board if there are subsequent material developments," HPL added.

"Mr Ong continues to be suitable to carry out his duties and responsibilities as managing director."

The company said that it will continue to monitor the progress of the matter and "will continue to re-assess the suitability of the continued appointment of Mr Ong".

On Wednesday, the CPIB revealed that Transport Minister S Iswaran was assisting the bureau with investigations into a case it had uncovered.

The anti-graft agency did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has instructed Mr Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigations are completed.

Mr Iswaran will remain in Singapore during his leave of absence, the PMO said on Thursday.

HPL's full announcement can be found below: