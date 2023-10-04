Open category COE crosses S$150,000, premiums for large cars also hit new high

SINGAPORE — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices hit record highs for large cars and vehicles in the Open category for the fifth straight exercise on Wednesday (Oct 4).

Large cars (above 1,600cc or 97kW) or fully electric cars with output over 110kW saw premiums jump from the previous high of S$140,889 in the last bidding exercise to S$146,002.

Prices leapt by 5.09 per cent from the previous high of S$144,640 to S$152,000 for the Open category, which can be used for any type of vehicles except motorcycles.

Premiums for small cars (up to 1,600cc & 97kW) or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW was the only category that saw a drop in the latest exercise, going down by 0.95 per cent to S$104,000.

For goods vehicles and buses, COE prices rose by 2.5 per cent to S$85,900.

And in the motorcycle category, premiums climbed to S$10,856, compared to S$10,700 in the last bidding exercise.

A total of 2,795 bids were received for a total quota of 2,010 available COEs.

NUMBERS AT A GLANCE:

Cat A (Cars up to 1,600cc & 97kW or fully electric cars with output of up to 110kW): S$104,000 (down from S$105,000)

Cat B (Cars above 1,600cc or 97kW or fully electric cars with output over 110kW): S$146,002 (up from S$140,889)

Cat C (Goods vehicles and buses): S$85,900 (up from S$83,801)

Cat D (Motorcycles): S$10,856 (up from S$10,700)

Cat E (Open category): S$152,000 (up from S$144,640)