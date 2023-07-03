Logo
Live: Ridout Road bungalows parliamentary debate — speeches by Ministers
Live: Ridout Road bungalows parliamentary debate — speeches by Ministers

In Parliament today (July 3), the black and white bungalows at Ridout Road take the spotlight as four ministers deliver speeches on this topic. 

Published July 3, 2023
Updated July 3, 2023
SINGAPORE — In Parliament today (July 3), the black and white bungalows at Ridout Road take centre stage as four ministers deliver speeches on this topic. 

Out of 157 questions filed, 29 are related to the state-owned colonial bungalows rented by Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will be speaking about the review of the two bungalows' rentals, while Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong will address the rental of state properties.

Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Shanmugam will also be delivering ministerial statements on the rental of their respective properties.

Read here for more details. 

