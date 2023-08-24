PE 2023 campaign broadcast: Different types of people needed at top levels of public service, not just scholars, says Tan Kin Lian

SINGAPORE — Aside from scholars, different types of people should take roles in the top levels of public service, said Mr Tan Kin Lian in his first Presidential Candidate Broadcast on Thursday (Aug 24).

"While we should continue to value the contribution of our scholars who have excellent thinking skills, we should also value the knowledge and experience of people who have spent many years on the job and know the ground well," said the presidential candidate.

Should he be elected president, Mr Tan said that those who have gained knowledge from their "many years of dedicate service" will have the opportunity to advance to positions of leadership.

All three presidential candidates participated in the Presidential Candidate Broadcasts, which were broadcast across 19 television and radio channels, including CNA.

Organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the broadcasts offer candidates 10 minutes for each of the four official languages to share their campaign messages on air.

Candidates will have another opportunity to deliver their messages during a second broadcast on Aug 30, the last day of the election campaign.

KEY POINTS FROM MR TAN'S SPEECH

Mr Tan, 75, said he is participating in the elections to give Singaporeans a chance to vote for a President “that is independent of the ruling government”

He said he would perform the two duties of the President — to safeguard the country’s reserves and protect the integrity of Singapore’s public service — diligently and honestly, should he be elected

He also plans to ensure that the reserves are invested prudently and work with the Government to ensure it benefits current and future generations, he said

Mr Tan added that he will value the knowledge and long experience of people, appointing them into key roles in the public service

His confidence to do so stems from his 30 years of experience as NTUC Income’s chief executive officer, he said

He reiterated that he "does not intend to be an adversary" to the Government, but will work closely with it

Mr Tan said he wants to rekindle the unity and pride “Singaporeans felt 50 years ago” by ensuring they are financially secure, allowing them the bandwidth to see beyond their immediate concerns. He did not say how he would do this.

With his humble background, he said he understands the hardship and aspirations of Singaporeans

“If I am elected into the high office of the President, I intend to remain in close touch with the ordinary people,” said Mr Tan.

“I believe that I can perform my duty best, if am in touch with the pulse and heartbeat of the people.”

Concluding his message, Mr Tan asked for the support of Singaporeans so he can “provide an independent perspective and act in collaboration with the ruling government, to deal with the challenges of the future”.