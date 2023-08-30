PE 2023 campaign broadcast: Tharman says track record of boosting community bonds among factors he is ‘unique’

SINGAPORE — Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he has a track record of developing stronger bonds on the ground among Singaporeans, adding that this is one of three areas where he has proven experience that he can bring to the country's highest office if elected.

“I come with a record of connecting with people from all backgrounds in Jurong, that speaks for itself. I have also spent many years supporting NGOs (non-governmental organisations) nationally,” said Mr Tharman in a pre-recorded address aired on national television on the last night of campaigning on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Prior to his leaving politics in July, the former Senior Minister had been a Member of Parliament for Jurong Group Representation Constituency for over 20 years.

“If I am fortunate enough to be elected President, I will be active in mobilising support for ground-up initiatives to uplift every group with a disadvantage, those facing challenges in mental well-being, and everyone who needs a second or third chance,” he said in his broadcast.

Mr Tharman, whose campaign theme is Respect for All, also said he will encourage deeper interactions between people of different faiths and culture in order to “deepen our multicultural identity”.

“And I will continue to bridge the diverse views that are natural in our democracy,” he said.

“There is always common ground to be found.”

The speech on Wednesday was the second of two Presidential Candidate Broadcasts.

The first broadcast was aired on Aug 24, two days after Mr Tharman, former chief investment officer of sovereign wealth fund GIC Ng Kok Song and former chief executive of NTUC Income insurance cooperative Tan Kin Lian were officially confirmed as candidates for the poll this Friday.

On Wednesday, Mr Tharman recapped his past experiences serving Singaporeans, as a civil servant for about two decades before entering politics where he served for another 20-odd years.

“I wanted to serve actively on the ground, as well as to have a direct hand in shaping policies for a fairer and more inclusive society,” he said on his move into politics.

He added that his motive throughout has never been “politically partisan” and instead was driven by his lifelong aim to serve Singapore and help achieve a fair and socially just society — a belief he has held since his “student activist” days.

“If I am a partisan, it is that I am a partisan for better chances and better support for Singaporeans who have less.

“To help them uplift themselves. And to uplift all our spirits. That is my purpose in life.”

Appealing to Singaporeans to vote for him “as a vote for a future of stability”, Mr Tharman elaborated on his breadth and depth of experience which he said “with humility, is unique among the candidates in this election”.

Besides his work on the ground in connecting Singaporeans, he cited his following two experiences:

INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE

He is the first Asian to have chaired the International Monetary Fund’s key policy advisory committee

He has led high-level councils of the United Nations, the G20 and other global bodies across various fields

These areas include international economic, financial, human development, environmental and pandemic challenges

Mr Tharman also said that he has built up strong relations with senior figures among Singapore’s partners in Asia, the West and the developing world

‘GUARDIAN’ OF RESERVES, PUBLIC SERVICE INTEGRITY

Mr Tharman said his understanding of the two areas under the purview of the elected President “is not matched by either of the other candidates”

He knows “our whole system of reserves inside out”

His experience as chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and chairman of sovereign wealth fund GIC’s Investment Strategies Committee for the last 12 years gave him extensive knowledge of “the overall framework and strategies for the investment of our reserves”, though the Elected President plays no role in investment of reserves

He said that the President has to make careful judgements on the judicious use of the reserves in response to major crises

He was the Finance Minister during the Global Financial Crisis of 2009 when the past reserves was tapped for the first time

His past tenure as Finance Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Senior Minister also gave him deep knowledge on safeguarding reserves to benefit “both today’s generation and future generations of Singaporeans”

Rounding off his address, Mr Tharman said Singapore’s “precious asset” is the unity and solidarity among Singaporeans.

“We must deepen that solidarity in the years to come,” he said, adding that this would entail having more respect for all, regardless of backgrounds or educational achievements.

“We can, and must, deepen our respect for each other.”