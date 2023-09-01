Logo
PE 2023: ELD advises public to vote later in the day amid morning queue 'build-up', e-registration system glitches
SINGAPORE — The Elections Department (ELD) has advised voters to head to polling stations later in the day to cast their votes for the Presidential Election, amid glitches with the e-registration system and morning queue build-ups at some centres on Friday (Sept 1).

Voters in Waterway Primary School waiting for registration at about 8.50am on Sept 1, 2023. Deborah Lau/TODAY

Voters in Waterway Primary School waiting for registration at about 8.50am on Sept 1, 2023.

Shynn Ong
By Shynn Ong
Published September 1, 2023
Updated September 1, 2023
In a statement at 8.40am, ELD said that there was a "queue build-up" at some polling stations across the island when polls first opened at 8am.

It advised voters to cast their votes at a later time.

"As voting will last until 8pm, we advise voters to arrive at the polling station later in the day, especially in the afternoon when the queues are usually shorter," ELD said.

"We seek voters’ patience and understanding as we clear the morning queue."

In another statement at 9.55am, ELD said that the queue situation had improved at most polling stations.

"The technical issues with the e-registration system are progressively being resolved. Voters are still encouraged to go out to vote throughout the day," it added.

TODAY was at two polling stations at Waterway Primary School in Punggol, and at Block 63 Lor 5 Toa Payoh to observe the queue situation.

At the polling station at Waterway Primary School, lines began forming outside the centre as early as 7.45am, with voters having to queue to enter the school gates at around 8.30am. 

Deborah Lau/TODAY
Queues outside the school gates of the polling centre at Waterway Primary School at 8.30am on Sept 1, 2023.

Queues began easing up at about 9am.

The voting centre in Toa Payoh also saw queues winding down only at about 9.20am.

Ili Nadhirah Mansor/TODAY
Voters queueing at a polling centre at Block 63 Lor 5 Toa Payoh at 9am on Sept 1, 2023.
The three candidates for the 2023 Presidential Election are former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian.

