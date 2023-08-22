PE 2023: I want to give Singaporeans a chance to vote for a 'truly independent' president: Tan Kin Lian

Logo
SINGAPORE — Presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian on Tuesday (Aug 22) said he wants to give Singaporeans a chance to vote for a president "truly independent" of the government.

Mr Tan Kin Lian addressing supporters after being formally nominated as a presidential candidate on Aug 22, 2023. CNA

Mr Tan Kin Lian addressing supporters after being formally nominated as a presidential candidate on Aug 22, 2023.

Published August 22, 2023
In a speech to supporters after being formally nominated as a candidate, Mr Tan said that if elected, he would carry out his duties as set out in the Constitution "diligently, honestly and to the best of my ability".

"These duties are to safeguard the reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service," he added.

"I ask for your support so that I can do my best for the people."

Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song and former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will also contest the upcoming election.

Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sept 1, which has been declared a public holiday. CNA

