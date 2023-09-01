PE 2023: Ng Kok Song says Tharman has earned people’s mandate with ‘magnificent victory’

SINGAPORE — Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song has conceded defeat to rival Tharman Shanmugaratnam, after the sample count released by the Elections Department showed the latter had received a landslide 70 per cent of votes counted so far.

Mr Ng told reporters at close to 11pm on Friday (Sept 1) night that in a phone call with Mr Tharman after the sample count was announced at around 10.40pm, he congratulated the former Senior Minister for his “magnificent victory”.

The sample count showed that Mr Ng had received 16 per cent of the votes counted.

“I've decided to concede to Tharman because I do not want to keep all of you from your bedtime,” he said. “As far as I'm concerned, there's no need to wait a few more hours for the final result. The result is clear.”

Mr Ng noted that when Mr Tharman had first announced his intention to run for President, Mr Tharman had said he wanted a contest so that when elected, he would have the mandate of Singaporeans.

“I'm delighted for him and glad for him that he has indeed earned a mandate from the people of Singapore,” Mr Ng said.

“When I came forward to stand for the presidency, I said that my number one goal was to ensure that the people of Singapore could redeem their right to vote in this Presidential Election. I think I have accomplished that goal because the Presidential Election did take place today.”

Mr Ng had heard news of the sample count in a room at the office of Gushcloud International, a social media agency which handled his online campaign, where he had gathered with his supporters to await the results of the election.

He was with about 30 people comprising his family, social media team, supporters and volunteers.

When he first saw the sample count, he nodded his head lightly before giving a wry smile, as his supporters remained largely silent, taking in the news.

He then went into a private room with some close family and friends for about 10 minutes before emerging again to speak to the media.

When asked whether the results reflected that Singaporean voters were rejecting the message of his campaign, Mr Ng, 75, responded: "I don't think Singaporeans rejected the idea, the principle of non-partisanship. I think the seed has been sown.

"The word non-partisanship will now enter the vocabulary of governance in Singapore and my hope is that this...will grow over time and that, I think, will contribute to the further maturing of the political process in Singapore."

Mr Ng then thanked the Singaporeans who had voted for him, his character referees and assenters who supported him in his nomination.

“These Singaporeans put their names behind my name and lifted me up from a relative nobody to a somebody,” said the former chief investment officer of sovereign wealth fund GIC.

He also expressed his gratitude to his campaign staff, including his advisers, security officers, “young social media warriors”, car drivers as well as his family and his pets, dog Cotton and cat Max “for comforting me and being there for me always”.

“And certainly I owe the deepest gratitude to my fiancee Sybil (Lau), who sacrificed her private life to work with me and stand by me,” he said.