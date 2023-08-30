PE 2023: Political parties should not be involved in campaigning or support any candidate, says ELD

SINGAPORE — Political parties should not be involved in campaigning using their party names and symbols in support of a candidate for President, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Wednesday (Aug 30).

This was in response to TODAY’s queries after a poster in the form of a sticker featuring pictures of presidential candidate Tan Kin Lian, Mr Tan Jee Say and Dr Tan Cheng Bock, with the tagline “one vote, three presidents?”, was displayed on Sunday in Chinatown. It was removed by Monday based on checks by TODAY.

Dr Tan is the chairman of the Progress Singapore Party, while Mr Tan Jee Say is a member of the Singapore Democratic Party. Mr Tan Kin Lian had said on Wednesday morning that both men were supporting him in their own capacities.

Mr Tan Kin Lian’s principal election agent told ELD that the poster was not authorised by him, said the department. A spokesperson from Mr Tan Kin Lian’s team said on Tuesday that the sticker was neither created by them nor is it part of the campaign’s official materials.

In its statement, the ELD reminded Singaporeans that it is an offence for unauthorised persons to put up physical election advertising.

“Under the Presidential Elections Act 1991, any person who conducts activities to promote or procure the electoral success of a candidate, such as putting up physical election advertising in the form of a banner, flag or poster which covers stickers, must be individually authorised in writing by the candidate or his election agent,” ELD said.

It added that the authorisation must occur on or after Nomination Day, and that the banner, flag or poster must comply with the conditions stipulated in the Returning Officer’s permit for its display.

The ELD also reiterated that in Singapore, the position of the President is non-partisan, and that the head of state is the “symbol of national unity”.

“The President must be, and be seen to be, politically neutral," the department said.

"The President has no independent political role and must not get involved in political or controversial issues."

Singaporeans will head to the polling stations on Friday to elect the country's ninth President since its independence in 1965.