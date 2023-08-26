PE 2023: President and spouse need not be born in S'pore to contribute effectively to the country, says Ng Kok Song

Mr Ng added that if one were to look at the “history of our leaders in Singapore”, such as Goh and Hon, then they should take a more open stance towards accepting naturalised citizens.

“We should welcome people from other nationalities who want to come and live in Singapore and take up citizenship and contribute to the welfare of Singapore, either in political office, in presidential office, or as a citizen,” said Mr Ng.

He added that Singapore is in fact “very fortunate” to have people who come from overseas who admire the country and then want to become citizens.

His fiancee, Ms Lau, 45, came to Asia 20 years ago and has lived in Malaysia and China, he said.

“And then, finally, she came to Singapore 18 years ago… And she discovered that Singapore is where she wants to live for the rest of her life,” said Mr Ng. “So she decided to give up her Canadian citizenship to become a Singapore citizen.”

Mr Ng was also asked by the media if he had been trying to build up the public’s impression of Ms Lau over the first few days of the hustings.

In recent interviews, Mr Ng said that when he first told Ms Lau about his bid to become president, she had expressed concern over whether she could be a “liability” to his campaign, given the questions they would face over their 30-year age gap.

Mr Ng said that he did not need to help Ms Lau build an impression.

“Sybil is here today. You can meet her. You can talk to her. You get to take photographs with her and find out the person she is, so I don't have to build up a good impression,” he said.

“When you say you build a good impression, you mean to look good. We don't have to look good, we want to be good.”